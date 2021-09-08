Special Olympics Montana is creating a Halloween-themed workout video

GREAT FALLS — Halloween is happening a bit early this year at Special Olympics Montana.

Special Olympics North America (SONA) offers a Move Challenge competition to individual states or programs. It is an eight-week challenge where Special Olympic athletes and their partners engage in exercise and keep track of their daily minutes of activity. Athletes can swim, walk their dog, or participate in a Zumba class - anything that has them moving and exercising.

SONA invited Special Olympics Montana and six other states to produce an exercise workout video that will be posted on SONA’s social media platforms during the next Move Challenge.

Jamie Darko, an SOMT athlete and trained Health Messenger, helped lead the workout with his mother, Star, along with SOMT Director of Innovation Bill Salonen and other SOMT staff.

Since Montana’s video will be released in October, Darko chose to do a “Howlin’ Halloween” themed video complete with Dracula, a witch with a cauldron, and several Halloween-inspired exercises.

"I like to get healthy and get fit and lean,” said Jamie.

"Our goal at Special Olympics Montana is just to keep athletes moving,” Salonen said. “So we're looking for those year round opportunities to keep them engaged and keep them healthy. “

MTN anchor/reporter Tom Wylie also participated in the workout dressed as the Incredible Hulk - but rest assured, he did not smash anything :-)

Keep your eyes peeled for the video in October.

