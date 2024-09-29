Sun River Valley Food Bank benefits from pumpkin patch event

VAUGHN — Northwest of Vaughn, Montana, you will find the Schroeder pumpkin patch.

“It’s been an awesome crop,” said Phil Schroeder.

At the patch, more than 1,400 people gathered to pick pumpkins and take hay rides at the 10th annual “Jordan’s Pumpkins for a Cause.”

Every year, Phil's son Jordan and his family select an organization to raise money for. This year, the money goes toward the Sun River Valley Food Bank.

“I was extremely blessed. I was actually really surprised when they called. We are not only new, but we are, I guess at the time, I thought, kind of a smaller fundraiser,” said Laura Carlsson, director of the Sun River Valley Food Bank.



For the Schroeders, it’s the community that inspires them to continue hosting this philanthropic event.

“The support from the community, It continues to grow and we’re very pleased,” said Phil Schroeder.

Jordan’s favorite part of the event this year was seeing the firefighting equipment, which came to the farm with the help of the Sun River Valley Fire Station.

The event is a wonderful way for families to ring in the Fall weather, one free gourd and donation at a time.

More information on the Sun River Valley Food Bank can be found on Facebook or call 406-233-9723, or email srvfoodbank@gmail.com.

Food donation boxes for the food bank can be found at the First Bank of Montana in Vaughn and at 14 Ramble Inn Road in Sun River.

