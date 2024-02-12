Watch Now
Sweetheart Passion Plunge raises money for Special Olympics

Posted at 8:49 AM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 10:53:53-05

HELENA — On Saturday, the Helena community once again came together to brave frigid water and support a great cause.

The Sweetheart Passion Plunge is the biggest local fundraiser for Special Olympics Montana. This year’s fund raising goal was $31,000, but thanks to community support the event raised more than $33,000 according to organizers.

Helena Police Department Cpl. and plunge organizer Sean Schoenfelder said the event is a great way for the community to come together for a great cause.

“It’s super awesome,” said Schoenfelder. “This is one of the few things I’ve been around that really ignites the community and gets businesses together.”

While Special Olympics is an international organization, money raised by the Passion Plunge in Helena stays in Montana to support Montana athletes. Money helps cover expenses like travel, uniforms, meals and more.

Organizers and the Athletes are more than happy to tell you just how remarkable Special Olympics is.

“It’s very special where all abilities get together and compete and have fun,” said athlete Robin Reagle.“

Due to safety concerns, the event was held at Kenny Simpson Nissan instead of Spring Meadow Lake this year.

