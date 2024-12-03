Team KRTV is ready to take the '2024 Polar Plunge!'

GREAT FALLS — The annual Downtown Great Falls Christmas Stroll will be on Friday, December 6, 2024, from 5pm until 9pm. The event along Central Avenue features food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more.

Among the highlights will be the Polar Plunge - featuring brave teams who jump into a frigid pool to raise money to benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run on behalf of Special Olympics Montana.

The plunge will begin at 7pm at 401 First Avenue South.

KRTV will once again field a team of "plungers" featuring Tom Wylie, Kyle Miller, Samantha Perl, and Carter Davenport.

Click here if you would like to donate to Team KRTV!

Here are photos from the 2022 Polar Plunge: