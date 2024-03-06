The Iris Senior Living hosts a monthly 'Benefit Breakfast'

GREAT FALLS — On Thursday, March 7, 2024, The Iris Senior Living will hosts its monthly benefit breakfast, wherein they choose a non-profit to celebrate and raise money for.

This month, the breakfast is for MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center. For only five dollars, you can take part in the all-you-can-eat buffet while getting to know fellow community members.



“The Iris Senior Living Center is inviting us to their benefit breakfast and we’re their nonprofit that they're featuring this month,” explained Meredith Dawson, community engagement director for MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center. “We get a chance to go and talk with them, spread awareness about what we're doing. And then they also were kind enough to collect donations for us that goes to helping us care for our animals.”

“It’s a really fun, lively event,” said Erin Doran, community relations director for The Iris Senior Living. “People can come and sit wherever with whomever they want, mingle with the residents, the residents are always very involved.”

MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center provides care and a home for homeless cats and dogs. They also stress the importance of animal welfare and sustainable adoption practices. The money raised from the breakfast will help them pay for necessities at the adoption center.

“We're always looking to partner with organizations in the community and create relationships with them,” Dawson said, “It helps us spread awareness about what we're doing and then we're always looking for help to care for our animals as well. We're a nonprofit, so we don't get any tax funding or anything like that. So we're always looking to build relationships with local organizations.”

The Iris Senior Living (1104 Sixth Avenue North) invites anyone and everyone to come mingle while supporting a great cause. when you arrive, you can pay $5 cash or write a check to the MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center before diving into the breakfast.

To learn more about MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center, click here.