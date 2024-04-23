Wanted: volunteers to help Toby's House 'Butterfly Ball' event

GREAT FALLS — Toby’s House Crisis Nursery’s second Butterfly Ball sold out well in advance of the event, which is coming up on April 27, 2024.

The fundraiser is for families to come together and have a good time while supporting their community. Toby’s House hopes to raise $10,000 via donors, sponsors, and ticket sales.

The money will go directly to Toby’s House to help pay for general operating expenses.

This is the Butterfly Ball’s second year with Toby’s House, which took the fundraiser over from the Dandelion Foundation.

“It's really exciting to have an event that sells out,” said Susie Zeak, director of Toby’s House Crisis Nursery. “Really, It isn't about us. I mean, of course we're raising money, but really, it's almost like it's kind of a gift to give to the community. It's a gift to give to the kids and to their families.”



Toby’s House is still looking for volunteers to help set up and clean up the event and are always looking for more donations.

Toby’s House was created in honor of October "Toby" Perez, a two-year-old girl who died at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend in 2011. The crisis nursery provides short-term care for children voluntarily brought there by a parent or legal guardian.

More information on how to volunteer for the event can be found here. To donate to Toby’s House Crisis Nursery, click here.