Town of Cascade hosts parade to welcome back fire chief

GREAT FALLS — The town of Cascade hosted a parade on Saturday to welcome back fire chief Eric Tilleman, who had been hospitalized due to Covid for weeks.

A GoFundMe page (which raised more than $23,000) explained that Eric was admitted to Benefis hospital in Great Falls on May 3, 2021 with severe Covid. He was placed on a ventilator on May 8 and had a long road to recovery. Eric's wife Roberta contracted Covid as well and recovered at home.

The page said on Saturday: "Strength, perseverance, a fighting spirit, an amazing loving wife and 92 days later Eric is home!"

Tilleman posted on Facebook: "Thank you everyone for the support today with the surprise parade through town. I had no idea and am very humbled by the turn out from the community and the local fire departments. It means so much to Roberta and me and Thank you once again!!!!"