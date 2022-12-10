Toys For Tots preps for 'Day Of Giving'

Toys For Tots in Great Falls is preparing for the annual KRTV "Day Of Giving," which will be on Tuesday, December 13, from 6am until 6pm.

The event will be in the parking lot of Super 1 Foods at 3160 10th Avenue South.

People are encouraged to stop by and make donations of food, toys, and/or money to support The Salvation Army, Toys For Tots, and the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

Representatives from all three agencies will be on hand to thank donors, and so will members of KRTV.

