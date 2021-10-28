"Treasure Our Teachers" is underway in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — All week long, Great Falls Public Schools is partnering with businesses to show appreciation for teachers for the first-ever "Treasure Our Teachers Week.”

Some participating businesses have special offers for teachers, others have signs up to express support for teachers and school staff.

The secretary at Lincoln Elementary School in Great Falls contacted Kali Tuckerman at the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, who has kids at Lincoln, and suggested coming up with a way to support teachers.

"There's fighting going on about masks, fighting going on (about) should we be in-person (or) not in-person. So they're just not feeling as loved and supported as they did last year and times are tough. We've just got a lot going on,” Tuckerman said.

One participating business is Klover in downtown Great Falls. On Wednesday afternoon, Tuckerman, a representative from GFPS, and the businesses owner did a Facebook Live video to promote the business’s special offering for the week.

Another participating business is Double Barrel Cafe & Coffee Shop. The business was making biscuits for teachers each day during the week.

“Kali…gave us a call and we just fell in love with the idea,” Double Barrel Cafe & Coffee Shop owner Lucas Cyr said. “We just wanted to let (teachers know we’re behind them, we’re here for them, wanted to encourage them a little bit into the school year.”