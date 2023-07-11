VIDEO: Game Changers (Monday, July 10, 2023)

Not a lot of sports action this week, but Tom Wylie rounded up some non-sports "game changers" - including Team KRTV taking on an old printer, a kind young lady in Great Falls sharing a message of love, and a highway memorial dedication to a Blackfeet icon!
TRENDING
- Murder suspect captured in Montana
- What streaked across Great Falls sky?
- Aurora Borealis for MT this week? Maybe!
- Suspect arrested after Great Falls stand-off
- VIDEO: grizzly bears run through Ulm
- Recent Obituaries
FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter