VIDEO: Game Changers (Monday, July 10, 2023)

Game Changers for Monday, July 10, 2023
Posted at 7:02 PM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 21:35:09-04

Not a lot of sports action this week, but Tom Wylie rounded up some non-sports "game changers" - including Team KRTV taking on an old printer, a kind young lady in Great Falls sharing a message of love, and a highway memorial dedication to a Blackfeet icon!

