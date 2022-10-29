Volunteers and members of United Way of Cascade County were busy on Friday, cleaning up people's yards across the community.

The purpose of the event is to help seniors and people with disabilities that are physically unable to complete the task on their own.

More than 60 volunteers participated. They served more than 30 houses than the previous year and got an outpouring of response from the homeowners they helped.

Marketing director Kim Skornogoski said, "Over the years, I've had the opportunity to talk to so many different homeowners. Many of them have had a fall that year, or have ended up in the hospital recovering from a sickness, so these are tasks that may seem easy for the volunteers to do, but they are tasks that seniors can't do themselves. I've had seniors literally near tears just grateful that we are able to help them out."

Black Eagle resident Bernard Baune says something like this makes all the difference in a world. After a falling accident, he is unable to complete the tasks himself, but thanks to United Way and their volunteers, he no longer has to worry.

"It's very great," Baune said. "I can't do it and the wife isn't in much better shape than I am. We used to be able to take care of this yard, but I guess we have to sell because we can't do it anymore."

It's never certain what the weather will be like during times like this, but that isn't stopping volunteers from taking time out of their day to help those in need.

Young volunteer Amara Ochsner said the thing she loved most about volunteering for 'Day of Caring' was helping out those who are unable to perform certain tasks. Volunteering is also a hobby of hers.

MTN News Volunteers pitch in to help neighbors during annual 'Day of Caring'

"I enjoy helping people, and talking to people, seeing their reactions, whenever we get done," Ochsner said. "I like helping and making other people feel good."

United Way of Cascade County is always on the lookout for volunteers. The organization uses volunteers in a variety of ways and in almost everything that they do - so much, in fact, that their mission statement is “To make it easy for people to give, to advocate, and to volunteer.”

"United Way is such a tiny staff," Skornogoski said. "Of course we can't do this alone, but we are lucky to have a legion of volunteers who step up to the plate and help out. All of our volunteers say it's more rewarding to do this than it is hard work, and the harder the work, the more rewarding it is." Click here if you are interested in volunteering .



