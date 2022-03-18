Western Art Week: Out West Art Show & Sale

GREAT FALLS — Western Art Week is in full swing with more than 600 artists displaying their work around Great Falls. The event is focused on famed western artist Charlie Russell, whose birthday is remembered on March 19th, and the week celebrates Russell’s legacy and the heritage of art in the Great Falls community.

There are 14 art shows going on through Saturday. One of the places to experience art is at the Heritage Inn. The hotel and convention space transforms into a gallery for The Out West Art Show & Sale.

More than 70 artists from across the country have their work on display. This year, all of the art will be featured on the first floor of the Heritage Inn.

The Out West Art Show & Sale features the a quick-draw and quick-finish. During the quick draw, artists start with a blank canvas and have one hour to create a piece of artwork to be auctioned off. The quick finish allows artists to start the event with an outline or sketch already started.

The quick draw event is from 5:30 to 6:30 on Friday, March 18; the auction follows at 6:30 p.m. The quick finish is from 5:30 to 6:30 on Saturday, March 19, with an auction to follow as well.

MTN’s Shannon Newth will emcee the events, alongside her husband Jason Laird. Click here to visit the event website.

Most Western Art Week events are free to the public and feature pieces for many budgets and tastes; click here for a complete schedule.



