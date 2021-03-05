Great Falls Fire Rescue says that at about 4 p.m., a dump truck bringing trash to the landfill triggered a radioactivity alarm when it went across the scales.

Possible hazardous material investigated at landfill north of Great Falls

An initial investigation determined whatever is in the truck is some type of medical waste.

The truck has been isolated and a safe zone has been created around it. The driver of the truck is okay.

A special team from Helena is on the way to perform a detailed investigation that will include dumping the trash from the truck and sifting through it to find out what is in there.

We will update you if we get more details.



(1st REPORT, 5:13 pm) Emergency crews have responded to the High Plains Landfill north of Great Falls due to a possible hazardous materials incident.

There is no word yet on the nature of the incident, nor whether anyone has been injured.

Responding agencies include Great Falls Fire Rescue; Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department; and firefighters from Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard.

