Coming up: a rare full blue 'super-moon'

GREAT FALLS — On Monday night (August 19, 2024), we are going to be treated to an uncommon kind of full moon.

First, it is a supermoon, which means the moon will appear bigger and brighter than usual as the full moon is coinciding with perigree, which is the point in the moon's orbit when it is closest to Earth.

Supermoons by themselves are actually pretty common as about 25% of full moons are supermoons.

Second, tonight's full moon is a blue moon, but not because it is the second full moon in a month (which is known as a monthly blue moon). This blue moon is considered a seasonal blue moon.

Most astronomical seasons feature three full moons, but sometimes in a season, including this summer, there are four full moons.

When there are four full moons in a season, the third full moon of the season is considered a blue moon. Only 3% of full moons are blue moons.

I know this is a lot of hype for a full moon that will look similar to a normal full moon (and no it will not look blue, but it may look red due to haze in the sky), BUT just know that the last time we had a super full blue moon was in 2018 and we won't have another one until 2037! On average, these only happen once a decade!

Shout-out to Wade Clark for the amazing full moon photo (above) from last night in Sapphire Village.

