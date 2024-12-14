Recent Obituaries (December 14, 2024)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Obituary: Mary Ann HamiltonMary Ann Hamilton, beloved wife, mother, grandma, sister, and friend, passed peacefully on November 12, 2024
Obituary: Victor Duane GrafVictor Duane Graf passed away on December 8, 2024, in Great Falls. He was born on August 16, 1956.
Obituary: Stephen "Steve" Jesse LordsSon of Helen Marcia Grubb and Raymond Jeese Lords, he was born on August 9, 1942, in Great Falls
Obituary: James David SwansigerJim was born on September 3, 1949, the eldest sibling to a family of eight.
Obituary: Lila Gay Bassett-LangelLila was born in Chester to Larry and Maude Bassett on August 9th, 1949. She was the youngest of two sisters.
Obituary: Bernice Brewer BeckBernice was born in Big Sandy, MT on October 1, 1923. Her parents, Earl & Fay Brewer, homesteaded in Geraldine, MT where they also raised their family
Obituary: Timothy James WylderTim was born in Billings, MT, on March 11, 1955, to Frances Mae Jorgensen Wylder and James Monroe Wylder.
Obituary: Lance PattonLance Kelly Patton passed away at the age of 64 on November 16th, 2024 in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Rydell NunnallyRydell Nunnally, aged 22, of Great Falls, Montana passed away December 8, 2024
Obituary: Pat CastlePat was born in Salem, Oregon in July of 1942, but moved to Great Falls as an infant.
Obituary: John BrymerskiJohn was born in Ostrow, Poland on February 3, 1932 to Jozef and Bronislawa (Berniece) Brymerski.
Obituary: Ricky Lloyd WerdalRicky Lloyd Werdal, 66, of Choteau was born on March 30, 1958, in Scobey to Melvin and Eileen (Miller) Werdal.
Obituary: Betty Ann FiliusBetty Ann Landsburg was born December 6, 1940, to Kenneth and Alison Landsburg
Obituary: Norman Dale DonnellyNorman was born on April 24, 1957, and family played a big part in Norman’s life; he was such a fun uncle!
Obituary: Jimmie Dean BatesBorn on February 22, 1948, in Waterloo, Iowa, Jim spent most of his life in Great Falls, where he worked as an engine technician.
Obituary: Martha Lea KennedyShe was born in Los Angeles, California to Chuck and Carol Pounds on March 12, 1958.
Obituary: Ronald Gene GilcherRonald was born on February 16th, 1944, in Great Falls, Montana, to Darrell Lee Gilcher and Hazel Johnson
Obituary: Gary Lee CrismanGary Lee Crisman was born in England on August 11, 1953, to Frank and Marina Crisman.
Obituary: Barbara Ann DahlmanBarbara was born on March 13,1938 in Bend, Oregon and graduated from Gallatin High School in 1956
Obituary: Gary Wayne GrefsrudGary was born February 26, 1938 in Great Falls, MT and passed away November 30, 2024 in Great Falls, MT.
Obituary: William "Bill" Henry Earl JrBill was born to William Henry and Annie (Iverson) Earl on October 6, 1942, in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Dianne Christine McGurranDianne was born in Winona Minnesota June 19th 1935, the first child of Clark C. Guile and Lara 'Jean' Caswell.
Obituary: Thelma Ann SeyfertThelma was born September 10, 1932, on a ranch near Landusky, Montana to Charles and Madeline (Doney) Kelsey
Obituary: Darlene "Dori" Ann CorcoranDarlene “Dori” Corcoran of Great Falls passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Dori was born in Sturgeon, PA on March 27, 1939, to Wilson and LaVerne Conn.
Obituary: Gary Lee HollandGary was born on September 29, 1956, to Katherine Ann and Robert Lyle Holland in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Charlotte Delores HopkinsBorn on July 11, 1932, in Conrad, MT. Charlotte grew up in Great Falls and in 1950 graduated from Great Falls High School.
Obituary: William "Bill" Lauren KittoWilliam “Bill” Lauren Kitto was born on July 12, 1952 in Bozeman, MT to Kenneth and Lorraine Kitto.
Obituary: Roger Alan LownRoger was born in Los Angeles, California, on November 29, 1947, to Daniel Lown and Hazel Montgomery.
Obituary: Helen "Kris" Christina HoppeHelen Christina “Kris” Hoppe was born on January 19, 1930, in Livingston, Montana to Joseph “Ned” and Helen Jackson.
Obituary: William "Bill" Lane McLaughlinBill was born on May 22, 1931, in Belt, Montana to Jack and Opal (Stark) McLaughlin.
Obituary: Bonnie Lee KynettBonnie Lee Kynett, 66, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2024. She was born on January 10, 1958, in Great Falls, Montana, to Ray and Mary Kynett.
Obituary: Violet Ann (Kennedy) GorderBorn in Oklahoma to Brady and Lela Kennedy on September 8, 1935, her family moved north to Cut Bank, MT in 1945.
Obituary: Randy Dale StevensRandy Stevens, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend died unexpectedly on November 22, 2024
Obituary: Tressa Janell Clum Spahr McDunnShe was born on March 5, 1926, in Thornville, Ohio to Frank Irwin Clum and Irene Louise Faller.
Obituary: Christine Florence "Loppy" OppeltChristine Florence "Loppy" Oppelt passed away surrounded by family and friends, on November 23, 2024. She was born December 20,1951 at the Fort Belknap hospital.
Obituary: Leslie "Craig" Plummer LemireLeslie “Craig” Plummer Lemire joined her husband, Danny Lemire, in eternity on November 23, 2024.
John "Jack" Roy O’LoughlinJack was born on May 28, 1944, in Great Falls, Montana, to Roy James O’Loughlin and Josephine H. Kimmet.
Obituary: Dean K. SchulerDean was born on April 4, 1959, in Great Falls, Montana, to Dick and Mary Schuler.
Obituary: Laura Milledge GanzLaurie was the first of Tom & Deloris Clark’s six children, born on November 4, 1950
Obituary: Teresa "Teri" Catherine LeeseBorn in Murray, Utah on April 17, 1965, Teresa was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at age eight.