Recent Obituaries (December 27, 2024)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Recent Obituaries Posted On KRTV
-
Obituary: Charles Donald CroffCharles Donald Croff passed away on December 18, 2024. Dad was born on Aug 19,1929 to James William Jr and Gladys Croff.
Obituary: Daniel Patrick MurphyBorn in Great Falls, Montana, Daniel lived a life guided by integrity, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to those he loved.
Obituary: Thelma Ann (DeCelles) AldridgeThelma Ann (DeCelles) Aldridge was born on February 14, 1951, in Choteau to Mathew and Doris DeCelles and was raised in Hays
Obituary: Mary Ann FordMary Ann Ford was born on January I 9th, 1948 in Devil's Lake, ND to Richard and Evelyn Ford.
Obituary: Juanita Delphine May OakleyJuanita was born on November 11, 1929 in Choteau, MT to John and Dorothy May.
Shirley Ann ("Buskee") WoodShirley was born in Hazel Green, Wisconsin on May 29, 1960, to James Sr. and Lorraine (Ward) Buskee.
Obituary: Darrell James ArcheyDarrell James Archey was born on November 8, 1956, in Great Falls to Edwin and Jeannette (Hawthorne) Archey.
Obituary: James BialczakBorn on June 19, 1984, James touched the lives of all who knew him during his 40 remarkable years.
Obituary: Joseph E. DavidJoseph E. David, aged 77, passed away on December 19, 2024, at his Wolf Creek home after a hard-fought battle with cancer
Obituary: Eva Marie (Jones) ValdezEva was born in St. Edward, Nebraska on July 21, 1933, to Elfed “Bud” and Ethel “Lois” Jones
Obituary: Betty Nora ThompsonBetty was born on November 9, 1934, in Bonham, TX to John (Willie) Doty and Nora Harrington.
Obituary: Faron Andrew TobelFaron lived most of his younger life in Helena, but did spend some years in Havre and Big Sandy before moving to Great Falls
-
Obituary: Ann Catherine RamseyAnn was born on July 7, 1937, in Great Falls to George and Magdalene (Bork) Suek. She grew up in Dutton.
Obituary: Evelyn Arlene SaboEvelyn, a beautiful spirit inside and out, was born June 7, 1927 in Rupert, Idaho
Obituary: Jeffery Edward DonovanJeffery “Jeff” Edward Donovan was born in Great Falls, MT on January 31, 1972 to Debbie Olson.
Obituary: Mary Agnes PfennigsMary was born September 29, 1927, in Great Falls MT to Martin and Mary (Kovachik) Grena
Obituary: Larry Joe HiltonLarry was born to Everett Edwin and Margery Lorraine Hilton on October 19, 1951, at St. Ignatius.
Obituary: Juanita Ellen DeckBorn on August 31, 1934, to Kenneth and Helen Works, she was raised in Kenilworth, MT.
Obituary: Sylvia Jean HarantSylvia was born to Tex and Olive Ezell in Conrad, MT on July 29, 1944, the first of four children
Obituary: Harold "Butch" Richard SparrowHarold "Butch" Richard Sparrow was born in Great Falls, MT on December 28, 1948.
Obituary: Robert David StaufferRobert David Stauffer, beloved husband, father, son, and brother, was born on April 9, 1968, in Great Falls, Montana to Franklin and Lenna Stauffer.
Obituary: William Patrick HanleyWilliam was born on April 21, 1943, in the Bronx, New York to Edmond and Mary (Murphy) Hanley.
Obituary: James I. TrunkleJames was born to Ignatius and Anne, nee Urick, Trunkle in Great Falls, Montana on March 2, 1927.
Obituary: Mary Ann HamiltonMary Ann Hamilton, beloved wife, mother, grandma, sister, and friend, passed peacefully on November 12, 2024
-
Obituary: Victor Duane GrafVictor Duane Graf passed away on December 8, 2024, in Great Falls. He was born on August 16, 1956.
Obituary: Stephen "Steve" Jesse LordsSon of Helen Marcia Grubb and Raymond Jeese Lords, he was born on August 9, 1942, in Great Falls
Obituary: James David SwansigerJim was born on September 3, 1949, the eldest sibling to a family of eight.
Obituary: Lila Gay Bassett-LangelLila was born in Chester to Larry and Maude Bassett on August 9th, 1949. She was the youngest of two sisters.
Obituary: Bernice Brewer BeckBernice was born in Big Sandy, MT on October 1, 1923. Her parents, Earl & Fay Brewer, homesteaded in Geraldine, MT where they also raised their family
Obituary: Timothy James WylderTim was born in Billings, MT, on March 11, 1955, to Frances Mae Jorgensen Wylder and James Monroe Wylder.
Obituary: Lance PattonLance Kelly Patton passed away at the age of 64 on November 16th, 2024 in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Rydell NunnallyRydell Nunnally, aged 22, of Great Falls, Montana passed away December 8, 2024
Obituary: Pat CastlePat was born in Salem, Oregon in July of 1942, but moved to Great Falls as an infant.
Obituary: John BrymerskiJohn was born in Ostrow, Poland on February 3, 1932 to Jozef and Bronislawa (Berniece) Brymerski.
Obituary: Ricky Lloyd WerdalRicky Lloyd Werdal, 66, of Choteau was born on March 30, 1958, in Scobey to Melvin and Eileen (Miller) Werdal.
Obituary: Betty Ann FiliusBetty Ann Landsburg was born December 6, 1940, to Kenneth and Alison Landsburg
-
Obituary: Norman Dale DonnellyNorman was born on April 24, 1957, and family played a big part in Norman’s life; he was such a fun uncle!
Obituary: Jimmie Dean BatesBorn on February 22, 1948, in Waterloo, Iowa, Jim spent most of his life in Great Falls, where he worked as an engine technician.
Obituary: Martha Lea KennedyShe was born in Los Angeles, California to Chuck and Carol Pounds on March 12, 1958.
Obituary: Ronald Gene GilcherRonald was born on February 16th, 1944, in Great Falls, Montana, to Darrell Lee Gilcher and Hazel Johnson