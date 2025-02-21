Recent Obituaries (February 21, 2025)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Recent Obituaries Posted On KRTV
Obituary: Gary SmokeGary Smoke was born on September 9, 1947 in Arlington, Washington to Harley and Evelyn Smoke.
Obituary: John E. WaltariJohn E. (Jack) Waltari Jr. was born to John E. Sr. And Edith Draker Waltari on September 7, 1934, in Great Falls
Obituary: Patti EskewPatti Eskew was born in Power, MT to Robert Grossman and Patricia Martin.
Obituary: George GerasimouGeorge Gerasimou was born December 11, 1933 on the small Greek island of Nissyros.
Obituary: Karen Ann (Newman) CorriganKaren Ann (Newman) Corrigan was born in Terry, Montana on November 2, 1948, to Norvald “Bud” and Jessie Newman
Obituary: Helen Louise MearsHelen Louise (Ryan) Mears of Great Falls was born on March 15, 1930, in Roundup, Montana
Obituary: Jean Francis Hancock ProudJean Francis Hancock Proud came from solid Midwestern stock. She exemplified the values of her mother and father throughout her entire life.
Obituary: August "Gus" Wayne HerfordAugust “Gus” Wayne Herford of Great Falls was born on November 2, 1937, to Gus and Alobee (Smith) Herford in Conroe, Texas.
Obituary: Eugene Lewis RoyEugene ‘Gene’ Roy of Great Falls was born November 6, 1933 to Francis Peter Roy and Caroline Josephine Roy in Glasgow, Montana.
Obituary: Claude E. BronecClaude E. Bronec was born to Francis and Ellen (née Ames) in Fort Benton on August 28, 1960.
Obituary: Jade Michael LaBoucaneJade Michael LaBoucane was born on September 11, 1991, at Montana Deaconess Medical Center in Great Falls to Bobby LaBoucane and Janet Steiger.
Obituary: Annalee (Shelbe) ElliotAnnalee (Shelbe) Elliott, better known as Ann, was born on May 29, 1939, to Jim and Anne Sheble in Valier, MT.
Obituary: Leighton "Wes" John Westereng JrLeighton “Wes” John Westereng of Great Falls was born on September 8, 1935, to Leighton Sr and Margaret (Rudsenske) Westereng in Morris, Minnesota.
Obituary: Tanya Lee WoodTanya Lee Wood was born on December 25th, 1973, in Spokane, Washington, to Thomas Buttolph and Victoria Houle Buttolph.
Obituary: Barbara Joanne MeekBarbara Joanne Meek of Great Falls was born February 2, 1933 in Lewistown to Arthur Daugherty and Mary Norton.
Obituary: Arthur Lloyd StonestreetArthur (Art) Lloyd Stonestreet, 80, passed away on February 4th, 2025. He was born in Sturgis, Kentucky, on October 12th, 1944.
Obituary: Deborah "Debbie" LaabsDeborah "Debbie" Laabs (Hermanson) of Great Falls was born on September 22th, 1954 in Fargo, ND to parents Richard and Jeanne Hermanson
Obituary: Andrea Marie DandroAndrea M. Dandro, born Andrea M. Lemon in December 1946, passed away in January 2025
Obituary: Ronald Alden GreenRonald Alden Green was born July 25, 1940, in Great Falls, Montana to Lloyd and Dollie (Teel) Green Cooke.
Obituary: Donald Walter FrommDonald Walter Fromm of Great Falls was born on November 3, 1927, in Gilfillian, Minnesota to Felix and Mary Fromm.
Obituary: Richard Kelcie WrightRichard Kelcie Wright of Great Falls was born on April 24, 1964, in Dyersburg, Tennessee to Vernon and Betty (Schorberg) Wright.
Obituary: Christine Ann AleksinskiChristine Ann Aleksinski was born on April 4, 1950, in Great Falls, Montana to Frank and Barbara (Basiewiecz) Aleksinski.
Obituary: Georges de GiorgioGeorges Rudolphe Barbaro de Giorgio, one of the last true great explorers of the 20th century, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2025
Obituary: Richard Lee ShrevesRichard Lee (Dick) Shreves of Helena was born on February 17, 1945 in Tacoma, Washington to Dorothy Disch and Richard Lewis Shreves
Obituary: James Albert BeckerJames Albert Becker was born at home on October 5, 1938, in Carlos, Minnesota, to Albert and Isabelle Becker.
Obituary: Carol Marie Salway-HendersonCarol Marie Salway-Henderson was born November 3, 1955, in Browning to Sullivan Hameline and Hildegard “Tiny” Henriksen.
Obituary: David Bruce HallDave was born in Great Falls, MT on November 30, 1945, five minutes before his twin brother, Dick Hall.
Obituary: Michael R. 'Miki' RichardsonMichael R. Richardson, affectionately known by many as “Miki,” was born in Great Falls, MT on March 19, 1961 to Michael P. and Gayle Bordeleau Richardson.
Obituary: Julie Cossman-TinsenJulie “Jewels” Cossman-Tinsen was born on April 17, 1957, in Washington, DC, to Robert and Rose (Cassetori) Cossman
Obituary: Richard KlaissIt is with great sadness that the son and daughter of Richard Klaiss announce his unexpected passing on January 13, 2025.
Obituary: Altha "Lee" Leoan MattinglyAltha Leoan “Lee” Mattingly was born to Alfred L. Manning and Arabelle Tyler Manning on January 12, 1930 in Minden, Louisiana.
Obituary: Violet Wiseman Morgan EdwardsViolet Wiseman Morgan Edwards, 91, passed away December 5, 2024 surrounded by her family.
Obituary: Kim Denise StinerKim Denise Stiner was born on September 21, 1956, in Alameda, California, to Dale and Colleen Pikaart
Obituary: Roger P. MontesantoRoger P. Montesanto Sr. was born on January 23rd, 1969, in Westminster, California, to John and Nellie Lang.
Obituary: Richard George HurdRichard George Hurd, loving husband, father, and grandfather, was born on March 8, 1951, to Donald and Catherine Hurd in Salem, Oregon
Obituary: Kelsey Hope KincadeKelsey Hope Kincade was born in Great Falls on October 11, 1990, to Thomas and Debbie Kincade.
Obituary: Donna M. (Kolsrud) PetersonDonna was born on January 10, 1937, in Great Falls, MT, to John A. and Ethel E. (Lambert) Kolsrud.
Obituary: Donald R. PetersonDonald R. Peterson, age 92, was born on May 3, 1932, in Great Falls, MT, to Harry J. Peterson, Sr. and Helen M. (Maki) Peterson.
Obituary: Pamela Ann (Beron) WedumOur sweet Mama, Wife, Gramma, Friend and Sister, Pamela Ann Beron Wedum was born on July 18, 1953 to Raymond and Lois Beron.
Obituary: Sylvia Faye (Henderson) KriedemanSylvia Faye “Sissy” Kriedeman was born on November 6, 1949, in Great Falls, MT to Harold and Clara (LaMere) Henderson