Recent Obituaries (January 23, 2025)

Obituary: Catherine Marie DrostCatherine Marie Drost was born to Mary Ann Burkstrand, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Great Falls
Obituary: Phyllis Lillian (Parks) WightPhyllis Lillian (Parks) Wight was born on July 7, 1934, in Lewistown, Montana.
Obituary: Sunday Mae FlattSunday was born on August 12th, 1956, to Clark Fontaine and Bonnie in Butte, Montana.
Obituary: Nadine Phyllis (Schoemer) CarlsonNadine Phyllis Schoemer Carlson was born in Oakland, CA, on August 26, 1945, to Wilbur and Elizabeth (Betty) Schoemer.
Obituary: Gary StuartGary was born in Havre, Montana, on November 21, 1947. He eventually settled in Great Falls, where he met the love of his life, Linda.
Obituary: Lois Ann (Metzel) ServiceLois Ann (Metzel) Service was born on March 29, 1940, to Herschel William Metzel and Leta Wanda (Sinclair) Metzel in Fairfield, MT
Obituary: Roger GettelRoger Gettel was born on April 4, 1961, to Dolores and Arnie Gettel and grew up on the family farm
Obituary: Hugh John WilkinsHugh John Wilkins was born on January 31, 1938, in Great Falls, Montana to Hugh and Ann (Pepos) Wilkins.
Obituary: Fredlin FieldBorn on August 27, 1953, Fred was one of the four children of Raymond and Erminie (Oberlander) Field in Malta, MT.
Obituary: Robert "Jay" Herman, Jr.On February 22, 1943, Robert “Jay” Herman, Jr. was born to Robert and Evelyn (Rufsvold) Herman in Sioux Falls, SD.
Obituary: Hubert Harris KelloggHubert H. Kellogg of Great Falls was born on January 12, 1932, in Coeur d’Alene, ID to Hubert O. and Alda (Beals) Kellogg
Obituary: Reva Inez ChappellReva Inez Chappell, aged 94, passed away on January 8, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. Reva was born in Campton, Kentucky on May 1, 1930, to Preston and Chloe Hobbs.
Obituary: Loretta Mary WintersLoretta Mary Winters was born on December 18, 1935, in Columbus, Montana to Bernard C. Visser and Jennie T. Visser
Obituary: Brandon Duane BateyBrandon was born on September 20, 1993, to his parents Melanie and Duane in Turlock, California.
Obituary: Linda ConverseLinda Lee (Scheid) Converse was born on March 13, 1948 to Harold and Delila Scheid, the oldest of four children.
Obituary: Frances "Fran" Eleanor LavoieShe was born to Lawrence and Alma Periman in Deer Lodge, Montana where she grew up with her older brother George.
Obituary: Steven Ray KapphanSteven was born on November 22, 1966, in Havre to Edward and Margie (Pie Pot) Kapphan.
Obituary: Jo Ann (Eisler) WaldenJo Ann was born on February 15, 1938, to Edwin and Ruby (Bergeson) Eisler in Great Falls, MT.
Obituary: Jacqueline "Liz" DunfeeJacqueline Elizabeth (Liz) Dunfee (nee Shaver), 73, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, at Peace Hospice on January 13, 2025
Obituary: Robert "Bob" Allen StensakerRobert "Bob” A. Stensaker was born in 1938 to Alvin R. Stensaker and Katherine Busch in Williston, North Dakota.
Obituary: Irisanne Bryant BakerIrisanne Bryant Baker of Cascade was born on January 17, 1943, to Alvin Bryant and Delores Spencer in Joplin, Mo.
Obituary: Holley Jo KershawHolley Jo (Embler/Peeke) Kershaw was born in Sturgis, Michigan, to Joseph and JoAnne Embler on October 31, 1959.
Obituary: Danny Ray HardingerDanny was born in the spring of 1948 in Great Falls to Harold and Hazel Hardinger.
Obituary: Robert C RostenRobert Charles Rosten of Great Falls was born March 13th, 1937, in Glenwood, MN, to Ole and Alma Rosten.
Obituary: Jerry Leo FrankJerry Leo Frank was born on October 30, 1931, in Great Falls, MT where he spent his entire life
Obituary: Kathleen Marie PollingtonKathleen Marie Pollington was born to Norman and Margaret Reynolds on November 27, 1948, in Conrad, MT.
Obituary: Joann WoloszynJoann Woloszyn was born on November 10, 1933, in Zdolbundw, Poland to Marcin and Jadwiga Sokolowska.
Obituary: Marvin SmithMore than an uncle. Marvin Smith was born on February 10, 1951, to Harold and Rosella Smith.
Obituary: Dwight Dean EngelDwight Dean Engel, whom God granted 80 wonderful years of life, was called home to be with the Lord on December 20, 2024.
Obituary: Leonard McNeeLeonard was born on May 3rd, 1944, in Clay Center, Kansas, to Leonard McNee and Mildred Keeler.
Obituary: Gloria Ann ThorsonBorn on October 25, 1947, in Great Falls, Montana, Gloria was a loving mother and grandmother, dear sister, devoted wife, and an unwavering friend.
Obituary: Anthony Daniel SpraggAnthony was born on December 4, 1967, to Daniel Anthony Spragg and Diana Lynn (Mason) Spragg.
Obituary: Paula Louise DeLormePaula Louise DeLorme was born on May 21, 1955, in Toppenish, to Patricia and Paul Whitner
Obituary: Nelluana Eloise PeposNelluana Eloise Pepos was born in Orange County, California, March 7, 1944, to Susannah Brown.
Obituary: Bill ColensoBill was born on March 9, 1947, in Butte Montana, to parents, Willie and Irene Quinn Colenso and was named Wilfred John Colenso Jr.
Obituary: Paul "Buzz" ErbPaul “Buzz” Erb passed away peacefully at home on January 7, 2025.
Obituary: Mary Dolores (Diekhans) BaillyMary Dolores Bailly (nee Diekhans) was born April 3, 1936 in Fort Benton, MT.
Obituary: Richard Paul Austad Sr.Born May 11, 1935, Richard was the youngest son of Andrew and Thilda Austad.
Obituary: Nels Elmo Olson, Jr.Nels Elmo Olson Jr. was born on May 19, 1931, in Doyon, North Dakota, to Nels E. Olson, Sr. and Myra M. Locke
Obituary: Shelli Marie MalsamShelli Marie Malsam, one of God’s special children, was born in Havre, MT on May 26, 1965, to Don and Barbara Malsam.