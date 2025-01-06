Recent Obituaries (January 6, 2024)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Recent Obituaries Posted On KRTV
Obituary: Janice "Jan" Marie MartinJan was born December 11, 1943, in Lewistown, Montana to Fredrick and Dorothy Lode.
Obituary: Beryl Ellowa LittlefieldBeryl was born on May 30, 1937, in Larson, North Dakota to Louie and Elvira Watterud. She was the second of four children.
Obituary: Marco Arsene DemersMarc “Marco” Arsene Demers was born December 2, 1948 in Dover, NH the 4th of 5 children to Roland Demers Sr. and Laurence Bouchard
Obituary: Steven Melvin GreenBorn on November 17, 1955, in Pocatello, ID, Steve's family made Great Falls their home in 1973.
Obituary: Jerry Wayne PaulBorn on February 15th, 1952, in Great Falls, Montana, to his devoted mother Lila Paul, Jerry’s journey began in the rugged beauty of Montana
Obituary: Zelda Mae Johnson StevensonDaughter of Alvina Bergan and Theodore Johnson, she was born in Bismarck, N.D. on October 30, 1939, and raised in Osnabrock, N.D.
Obituary: Ardelle Carlene WatkinsArdelle Watkins was born in 1940 to Mabel and Carl Iverson and grew up in Whitlash and Shelby Montana.
Obituary: Eric Lee FollmerEric Lee Follmer, aged 43, passed away on December 26, 2024, of complications from an injury he sustained while enjoying Wyoming’s great outdoors.
Obituary: Glenn OsborneGlenn Osborne was born on December 22,1936, in Great Falls, and led a life dedicated to his family and serving his community.
Obituary: Dennis KelleherBlack Eagle, Montana, lost one of its finest, roughest, and most charming legends, Dennis Kelleher, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29
Obituary: Jackie Kay UrickJackie was born, with twin brother Jim Jr., on January 17, 1952, to James (Jim) and DeRayn Galt of Stanford.
Obituary: Ruth Elaine WinterrowdRuth was born November 12, 1931, to Ann and Martin Larson in Havre, Montana, where she was raised and educated.
Obituary: Patricia "Trish" Fraley TothillPatricia “Trish” Fraley Tothill, 83, of Brady, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2024.
Obituary: Charles "Chuck" Martin NagengastChuck was born on July 21, 1941, to Clement and Ethel Nagengast in Fort Benton.
Obituary: Evelyn Elaine Knudson (Stiles)Evelyn Elaine Knudson (Stiles) was born on March 30, 1935, and passed away on December 26, 2024.
Obituary: Viola BurckhardViola Marie Burckhard passed away on December 14, 2024. She was born in Havre, Montana on April 6, 1942
Obituary: Colette Diane (O'Connell) PhillippeColette attended Franklin Elementary, West Junior High and Graduated from CM Russell High School in 1973.
Obituary: Elsie PelzmanBorn on November 17, 1936, in Great Falls, Montana, Elsie made the quiet town of Dutton her home and the heart of her life's journey.
Obituary: Brenda Jane LaMereBrenda Jane LaMere came into this world wanting to take off, as she was coming out feet first on January 3, 1985.
Obituary: Robert Vincent BrandRobert was born October 4th, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York, the first of three children born to Grace and Michael Brand
Obituary: Donna Lynn SchroederShe started out in Great Falls, being the first of five children born to Floyd and Betty (Morrow) Zanto.
Obituary: Sharon Alice HalcroSharon Alice Halcro was born on August 29, 1950, in Great Falls and was one of five children.
Obituary: Van Rowen FaylerVan was born in Great Falls, Montana on December 16th, 1932, son of Ruby Bell and Marvin Fayler.
Obituary: James Anthony SutichJim was born in Great Falls on June 3, 1934, to Pete and Gladys (Steel) Sutich and he was raised in Centerville.
Obituary: Clara Mae FraserClara Mae was born on November 19, 1931, in Cascade Montana to Walter and Helen Comer.
Obituary: Bonita Louise MurrayBonita Louise Murray (born Kooken) was born on January 9, 1952, in Helena.
Obituary: Calvin Allen KeithBorn on March 7, 1956, to Lloyd and Ethel (Fugate) Keith in Havre, Montana, Calvin was raised in Chester, Montana
Obituary: Charles Donald CroffCharles Donald Croff passed away on December 18, 2024. Dad was born on Aug 19,1929 to James William Jr and Gladys Croff.
Obituary: Daniel Patrick MurphyBorn in Great Falls, Montana, Daniel lived a life guided by integrity, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to those he loved.
Obituary: Thelma Ann (DeCelles) AldridgeThelma Ann (DeCelles) Aldridge was born on February 14, 1951, in Choteau to Mathew and Doris DeCelles and was raised in Hays
Obituary: Mary Ann FordMary Ann Ford was born on January I 9th, 1948 in Devil's Lake, ND to Richard and Evelyn Ford.
Obituary: Juanita Delphine May OakleyJuanita was born on November 11, 1929 in Choteau, MT to John and Dorothy May.
Shirley Ann ("Buskee") WoodShirley was born in Hazel Green, Wisconsin on May 29, 1960, to James Sr. and Lorraine (Ward) Buskee.
Obituary: Darrell James ArcheyDarrell James Archey was born on November 8, 1956, in Great Falls to Edwin and Jeannette (Hawthorne) Archey.
Obituary: James BialczakBorn on June 19, 1984, James touched the lives of all who knew him during his 40 remarkable years.
Obituary: Joseph E. DavidJoseph E. David, aged 77, passed away on December 19, 2024, at his Wolf Creek home after a hard-fought battle with cancer
Obituary: Eva Marie (Jones) ValdezEva was born in St. Edward, Nebraska on July 21, 1933, to Elfed “Bud” and Ethel “Lois” Jones
Obituary: Betty Nora ThompsonBetty was born on November 9, 1934, in Bonham, TX to John (Willie) Doty and Nora Harrington.
Obituary: Faron Andrew TobelFaron lived most of his younger life in Helena, but did spend some years in Havre and Big Sandy before moving to Great Falls
Obituary: Ann Catherine RamseyAnn was born on July 7, 1937, in Great Falls to George and Magdalene (Bork) Suek. She grew up in Dutton.