Recent Obituaries (June 14, 2025)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from funeral homes.
Recent Obituaries Posted On KRTV
Obituary: Joseph "Joey" James FrieseJoseph “Joey” James Friese was born in Great Falls, Montana on August 31, 1982, to Gary Joseph Friese and Laura Lee Walker.
Obituary: Gary KellyGary Kelly, aged 71, passed away on June 9, 2025. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on December 17, 1953, to Roland and Ruth Kelly.
Obituary: Robert J Titland Jr.Bob was born on November 18, 1950, in Ephrata, Washington, to Robert J. Titland Sr. and Kathleen Nova Kelly.
Obituary: Stephen A. AndrusStephen A. Andrus, known as “Steve”, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2025, in Great Falls. He was born on March 20, 1950, in San Francisco, California.
Obituary: Kathleen Gilligan ReedKathleen Gilligan Reed, age 75, was born in Havre, Montana to John and Nora Gilligan.
Obituary: Kyle L. PrestonBorn on December 15, 1944, in Hillside, New Jersey, Kyle was the son of Ernest Elmo Preston and Margaret Price Preston.
Obituary: Betty Louise CampbellBetty Louise Swartz Campbell was born on July 8, 1955, in Great Falls, and was a proud Montanan through and through.
Obituary: David Norman TraberDavid Norman Traber of Great Falls was born on July 10, 1945, to Thelma “Tommy” Duffield Traber and Norman “Gussie” Traber
Obituary: Jeffery "Jeff" Lee FornallJeff was born in Choteau, Montana to Maurice and Patricia Fornall on July 14, 1959.
Obituary: Justine TurnquistA’Marie Justine Turnquist, a beloved friend, partner, mother, and DJ, passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2025, in Bozeman
Obituary: Ida (Jaehrlich) BeckerIda was a beloved parent, grandparent, and great grandparent, remembered for her beautiful flower garden, crocheted doilies, and tablecloths.
Obituary: Gary Wesly KoljonenGary Wesly Koljonen went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 6, 2025, at Great Falls Hospital.
Obituary: John CooperJohn Cooper, 22, of Great Falls, Montana, was called from this world to the next on June 8th, 2025
Obituary: Lynn Maureen DonnellyBorn on November 26, 1960, to Robert and Rita Patterson, she graduated from Great Falls High School in 1979
Obituary: Nona Kay MunroeNona Kay Munroe, 85, of Cascade, Montana, passed away peacefully on June 5th, 2025.
Obituary: Victor Kasper LewisVictor Kasper Lewis of Conrad was born on May 20, 1948, in Seattle, WA to Victor H. and Vivian M. Lewis
Obituary: Charles Wayne LivingstonCharles Wayne Livingston was born on 28 January 1951 to Marilyn Peterson and Charles Livingston in Meadville Pennsylvania.
Obituary: Martin Mariano BacaMartin Baca was born in Billings, MT, April 19, 1962, to Micheal W. Baca and Ada M. Smith.
Obituary: Beverly "Bev" Jane UlmerBeverly “Bev” Jane Ulmer was born August 26, 1938, to Thomas and Margaret Renning Calvert in Great Falls, MT
Obituary: Carl Richter ShonkDr. Carl Richter Shonk passed away peacefully on his 88th birthday, May 28, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: John Ernest WendtJohn Ernest Wendt passed away on May 30, 2025. He was born on February 5, 1937, in Dziekanov, Poland to Caroline Graff and Edward Wendt.
Obituary: Steve Allan StricklandSteve was born to Allan and SueAnn (Kuglin) Strickland on July 20, 1965, at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, MT.
Obituary: Terry T. TigartTerry Todd Tigart of Great Falls was born on February 13, 1954, to James and Gwendolyn (Green) Tigart, the third of six children.
Obituary: Richard Norman SeimDick, the second son of Obert and Charlotte Seim, was born in Missoula, Montana on September 24, 1940, where he was raised alongside his 2 brothers.
Obituary: James Michael SikoraFather Sikora, or “Jim” as he preferred, was born November 14, 1941, and raised in New Jersey by his widowed “Shanty” Irish mother, Peggy O’Neill Sikora
Obituary: Dannilee Dyan AlbrightDannilee was born on December 4, 1990, in Great Falls, Montana, to Shawn Albright and Robert Price.
Obituary: Sean Andrew JahrausSean Andrew Jahraus was born in Great Falls, MT on June 5, 1988, to Steven Lee Jahraus, Sr., and Vicky Marie (Hickman) Jahraus
Obituary: Sandra "Sandy" Lee SamselSandy was born October 20, 1949, in Havre, Montana to Violet and Leander Geffrey.
Obituary: Constance Jean Smith (nee Byers)Born on June 22, 1947, to Edwin “Ted” and Constance “Connie” Byers, Constance was a proud native of Great Falls.
Obituary: Mark Patrick ClarkMark Patrick Clark, aged 72, passed away on May 1, 2025 in St George, Utah. He was born in Great Falls, Montana on April 9, 1953 to Maurice and Patricia Clark.
Obituary: Daniel "Dan" Anthony Glikoan was born to Tony and Frances Gliko in Great Falls, Montana and grew up on the family ranch at the foothills of the Highwood Mountains.
Obituary: Maurice "Mac" Firpo McCaslinMaurice “Mac” Firpo McCaslin of Great Falls was born on June 12, 1958, in Fort Meade, Maryland to Julius and Athelene (Nile) McCaslin.
Obituary: John Michael KagariseJohn was born on February 28, 1964, to John and Helen Kagarise, who survive him.
Obituary: Scott D. JohnsonHe was born on June 26, 1962, to Leonard and Fredina (Latham) Johnson in Great Falls, MT.
Obituary: Lois NelsonLois Nelson, born on January 23, 1943, in Harlem, Montana, to Rose LaTray and Lester Rattey, was a remarkable woman whose kindness and love for life touched the hearts of all who knew her
Obituary: JulieAnn (Griffin) (Kinder) WattBorn October 25, 1937, in Havre, Montana, to Gladys and Gerald Griffin, Julie was raised on the open plains of northern Montana.
Obituary: Mark Eugene DayMark was born on November 21, 1960, in Great Falls, MT and was chosen to be the first-born son of Ralph and Lila Day.
Obituary: Justin Wade BrownJustin Wade Brown of Havre passed away on Saturday, May 10, 2025. He was born on November 26, 1961, in Conrad, Montana to Jerry and Delores (Feltz) Brown
Obituary: Patricia Warwick FordBorn on March 19, 1944, in the little Hi-Line town of Harlem, Montana, to Thomas and Cecile Warwick, Patricia Warwick Ford was one of eleven children
Obituary: Robert HermanceRobert "Bob" Hermance, 67, passed on March 29, 2025. Bob was born in Ronan, MT on July 2, 1957 to Arthur G. Hermance and Pauline D. DeWitt Hermance.