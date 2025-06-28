Recent Obituaries (June 28, 2025)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Obituary: Daniel J. O'RourkeDaniel J. O’Rourke, aged 74, died in Lewistown, Montana, on June 24, 2025; he was born in Butte, MT on July 24, 1950.
Obituary: Kristina Rae EllsworthShe was born on December 12, 1950, in Logan, Utah, to DeVoe Ross Thurston and Rae Arta Haslam.
Obituary: Nancy Jo Hammer MortonNancy Jo Hammer Morton was born in Great Falls on January 30, 1946, to Norton and Muggs Hammer
Obituary: Donald JungDonald Jung was born on August 19, 1934, in Osakis, Minnesota to Adam and Katheryn Jung
Obituary: Howard G. "Gus" SandHoward G. “Gus” Sand was born in Duluth, Minnesota, on September 22, 1944
Obituary: Bruce Douglas PattersonBruce Douglas Patterson was born on April 20th, 1945, in Manhattan, KS, to Gordon and Carolyn Patterson.
Obituary: Shelley Ann KojetinShelley was born August 26, 1953, to Harley and Sylvia Ballenger in Wichita, Kansas.
Obituary: Jean L. GoldhahnJean was born on April 26, 1929, to Paul, Sr. and Nora (Lenore McNally) Entorf in Chinook, Montana
Obituary: Patricia "Patty" Ellen FryPatricia “Patty” Fry was born on August 25, 1961, in Lewistown, Montana, as the sixth of seven children of Philip K. Fry and Patricia (Cauley) Fry.
Obituary: Darien Donald BickelOn the morning of June 9th, 2025, our beloved son Darien Donald Bickel, age 22, was taken from us way too soon.
Obituary: Billy C. PlunkettBilly Clifton Plunkett, born on August 25, 1940, in Trenton, Gibson County, Tennessee.
Obituary: Georgia Nielsen RushtonGeorgia Nielsen Rushton was born September 3, 1952 in Great Falls, Montana to George Nielsen and Dorothy Bardwell Nielson.
Obituary: Peter Joseph CordaPete was born on August 2, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York to Peter Anthony and Josephine Marie (Akarena) Corda.
Obituary: Billie Carroll TreatBillie Carroll (Miller) Treat, 94, of Great Falls, Montana passed away on Monday, June 16, 2025.
Obituary: Joyce Irene KorinJoyce was born in Lewistown, Montana on June 20, 1947, to Ralph and Mabel Walker. She grew up working on the family farm and attended school in Benchland and Moccasin.
Obituary: Johannas BrownJohannas William Brown, 45, passed away Thursday June 19th, 2025 while hiking in Glacier National Park.
Obituary: Kay Nell (Frazier) BeesleyKay Nell Beesley, Born on the 29th of May 1941, Married on the 18th of April 1959, and Died on the 20th of June 2025.
Obituary: Arden Robert AdlerCremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home and a Memorial Service is planned for 11AM on June 23, 2025 at the Central Assembly of God church.
Obituary: Betty Lou BielenBetty Lou Bielen was born in Great Falls, Montana on June 26th, 1934, to George Oliver Huston and Elizabeth Huston Torscher.
Obituary: Jason Jeffrey FifieldJason Fifeld of Great Falls died of natural causes on June 3, 2025. He was the youngest of seven children born to Louie and Mae Fifeld.
Obituary: Carolyn Mae SchmidtBorn in Kalispell, Montana, on April 19, 1937, Carolyn was raised in both Deer Lodge and Conrad, where her journey of lifelong service and kindness began
Obituray: Gary Douglas SchlaegerGary Douglas Schlaeger was born in Gary, Indiana to Pearl Julia Lake Schlaeger and Theodore Victor Schlaeger on October 19, 1938.
Obituary: Duke LaRanceDuke LaRance, 70, passed on Monday, June 16, 2025, in Conrad.
Obituary: Rachael Nicole HitchcockRachael Nicole Hitchcock was born in Springfield, Illinois on November 26, 1987 to Kevin and Rebecca Imlay.
Obituary: Douglas "Duke" JohnsonDoug was born on September 29, 1947, in Great Falls, Montana, to Maxine (Whinnery) Johnson and Donald Hecox.
Obituary: Philip Bernard DunbarPhilip Bernard Dunbar was born on October 18, 1953, in Brooklyn, New York, to Robert Dunbar and Dorothy Paul.
Obituary: Charles Michael CortezCharles was born in Orange, California on April 15th, 1968 to Ruby Gilliland and Miguel Cortez.
Obituary: Ethel Marie (Markuson) SutejEthel Marie (Markuson) Sutej passed away on June 15th, 2025. She was born on May 12th, 1949, to parents Harold and Theodora Markuson.
Obituary: Anthony "Tony" PicconoBorn on January 17, 1956, in Great Falls, Montana, Tony lived a life rooted in principle, guided by love, and filled with genuine joy.
Obituary: Herman Joseph Pulliam Sr.Joe or Papa Joe as he was affectionately known as was born on January 19, 1957, in Charlston, WV.
Obituary: Anna "Louise" LangShe was born on June 12, 1927, to Helen Youngstrom and Claire Hood in Sidney, MT.
Obituary: Charles Andrew Hurin Jr.Chip was born in Great Falls, MT, on September 24, 1949 to Charles and Genevieve Hurin.
Obituary: Pia Rose Matteucci SchermelePia was born on January 24, 1932, in Black Eagle, Montana, the youngest of ten children born to Italian immigrants, Sebastian and Pia Matteucci.
Obituary: Robert (Bob) Ray RichardsRobert (Bob) Richards left us on May 30, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unwavering devotion to family.
Obituary: Brandi Lee BiggerstaffBorn in Great Falls, Montana, to Connie and Mike Biggerstaff, Brandi was raised in the close-knit town of Stanford.
Obituary: Patrick Joseph WagnerPatrick Joseph Wagner was born on St. Paddy’s Day in 1939 to Elizabeth Agnes Kissell and Herbert Lyndon Wagner in Denver, Colorado
Obituary: Elizabeth "Betty" McCoyBetty was born in Great Falls, MT on June 7, 1945, to Ben and Edith (Watson) McCoy. She was raised on a farm/ranch near Belt, MT.
Obituary: Sharon FarnsworthIn January 1948, Sharon was born in Crookston, Minnesota. She grew up in multiple states, making her home in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Margaret "Maggie" Ann SadlerMaggie was born on November 28, 1941, in San Francisco, California to Kenneth and Mildred (Carey) Morris.
Obituary: Lonnie Dean AdkinsLonnie was born on July 24, 1956, in Pocatello, Idaho to LaVern Adkins and Dorothy Gherken.