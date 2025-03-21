Recent Obituaries (March 21, 2025)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Recent Obituaries Posted On KRTV
-
Obituary: Lane HinderagerLane Hinderager was born October 8, 2002, in Great Falls, MT, to Ty Hinderager and Stephani (Aronson) Johnson.
Obituary: Karlene JoAnn BernKarlene Brant Bern of Great Falls was born in Coos Bay (then Marshfield) Oregon on November 18, 1939, to parents Arthur and Edith Brant.
Obituary: James BlossomJames Oliver Blossom born June 3, 1945, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 79
Obituary: Nancy Jo GleasonNancy was born on September 16, 1948, in McKees Rocks, PA to parents, Jon Richard Martonik and Olga Malanchuck
Obituary: Marietta Ann (Kuehl) BentonOn the evening of Wednesday March 12th, 2025, Marietta Benton, loving mother, grandmother, wife, and friend to many, left this world.
Obituary: Margaret "Marge" Mary MeierMargaret “Marge” Mary Meier was born at the family home on December 4, 1928, in Traill County, North Dakota to Victor John and Otilda (Ethen) von Ruden
Obituary: Melvin L. BlantonMelvin L. Blanton, aged 76, passed away on March 14, 2025, at Park Place Health Care Center in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Ricky "Rick" Lynn RichersonRicky Lynn Richerson, 63, was born to Gladys and John Henry Richerson in April of 1961.
Obituary: Thomas Arthur KelleyThomas Arthur Kelley was born on January 26, 1965, the third son of Tom and Jeanne Kelley
Obituary: Glen M. NicolaiGlen M. Nicolai was born in Great Falls, Montana, and was the youngest son of Esther and Richard Nicolai.
Obituary: John Thomas MitalA long-time resident of Cascade County, John was born in Great Falls and raised in Belt, Montana
Obituary: Lucille Marie KrajacichLucille Marie Krajacich was born on October 9, 1947, in Great Falls, Montana
-
Obituary: Carol CollinsCarol Collins completed her remarkable life journey on March 1, 2025. She was born in Great Falls on October 2, 1937, to Bill and Ethel Haney.
Obituary: Raymond WelterRaymond Welter, aged 78, of Great Falls, MT, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2025, at Renaissance Assisted Living Home
Obituary: Hartwig MoellerHartwig Moeller was born in Kellinghusen, Germany on May 2, 1938, to his parents, Karl Heinrich Moeller and Margarethe Steffens Moeller.
Obituary: Sylvia Ann SangreySylvia Ann Sangrey was born November 9th, 1960, to Irvin nelson Sangrey and Lucy (LaMere) Sangrey in Great Falls, Mt.
Obituary: Deola "Dee" Dean ComstockDeola (Dee) Dean Comstock was born on September 2, 1945, in Great Falls, Montana, to John Adolph May and Dorthey Helen (Busby) May
Obituary: Helena Lenore MorganBorn on April 2, 1937, in Great Falls to George T. and Martha (Parker) Foster, Helen was raised in Augusta, where she lived her whole life.
Obituary: Anton "Tony" Calvin HeinertTony was born on May 10, 1940, in Napoleon, North Dakota, to Roy and Clara Heinert.
Obituary: Iloilo Marguerite JonesA resident of Helena, Montana since the mid-1990s, Ilo was known for her integrity, sociable nature, and her ability to offer support in times of need.
Obituary: Donald Bruce JelinekOn May 23, 1933, Olga Jelinek gave birth to Donald Bruce Jelinek upon the kitchen table amongst the women folk, while new father, William Jelinek, entertained the men folk in the front room.
Obituary: Donna Elaine FugleDonna was born on August 25, 1939 to Lester and Dorothy Aschim of Sunburst, Montana.
Obituary: Dorothy (Dot) Jane OpheimDorothy (Dot) Jane Opheim was born in Savage, MT, to George and Helen (Fred) Milner on March 3rd, 1933.
Obituary: Ronald Keith ShipleyRonald K. Shipley was born on February 10, 1941, in Sturgis, South Dakota, to Leslie and Meverette (Bekken) Shipley
-
Obituary: Patricia Ann KonenPatricia Ann Konen of Great Falls, Montana, was born to Sam and Florence Eisner, on December 25, 1942 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Obituary: Manjeet Kaur MuharManjeet Kaur Muhar, beloved daughter of Satpal Singh Muhar and Gursharan Kaur Muhar, was born in Rupowali, Gurdaspur, Punjab, India.
Obituary: Jennifer Ann "Jen" Gentry RogersJennifer Ann “Jen” Gentry Rogers was born on January 2, 1976, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to Peg and Bob Gentry.
Obituary: Jon Louis WilliamsJon Louis Williams of Great Falls was born on February 13, 1956, in Superior, Wisconsin to William and Willa Williams.
Obituary: Jamie Sue BettsJamie Sue Betts of Great Falls was born in Shelby, MT on October 4, 1959, to Archie and Lucy McLean.
Obituary: Annette KittlesonAnnette M Kittleson Died March 3rd, 2025, at home in Sand Coulee MT from the evil ravenous cancer after a long fight.
Obituary: Robert E. "Bob" DurocherRobert E. “Bob” Durocher of Vaughn was born on May 13, 1943, in Malta, MT to Roland and Dorthy (Chase) Durocher.
Obituary: Stanley "Stan" SmovirStan the Man cast his last line on March 2, 2025. He was born on May 31,1941, in Great Falls to John and Mary Smovir
Obituary: John St. GermainJohn St.Germain was born September 1, 1926 and passed away March 1st 2025 surrounded by so much love.
Obituary: Denny HeppDenny Hepp on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the age of 70. Denny was born in Great Falls, Montana, on May 5, 1954, and lived there throughout his life.
Obituary: Darrel Lynn CookDarrel Lynn Cook, 87, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Darrel was born February 7, 1938, in Chinook, Montana
Obituary: Gregory Robert GonserGregory Robert Gonser, 46, was born in Great Falls on April 24, 1978, to John and Linda Gonser.
-
Obituary: Barbara Linda JaramilloBarb, daughter of John and Frances Jaramillo, was born in Great Falls, MT, on January 14th, 1945.
Obituary: Barbara "Barb" Jean RappBarbara “Barb” Jean Rapp of Great Falls was born on April 24, 1951, in Great Falls, to Rex and Jeanine Manuel of Fairfield, Montana.
Obituary: Sonja Jeanne EvensonJeanne, as she preferred to go by, was the greatest gift her parent’s Glen and LaVerne Pugh of Mclean, Texas ever received; at least that’s what she said.
Obituary: Lyle Anthony PinsonneaultLyle A. Pinsonneault was born on August 2, 1942 in Great Falls, MT to Edgar P. (Ted) and Helen (Lehman) Pinsonneault