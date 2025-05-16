Recent Obituaries (May 16, 2025)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Recent Obituaries Posted On KRTV
Obituary: Lori Jean (Rendel) WollanLori Jean (Rendel) Wollan was born in Paw Paw, Michigan on May 5, 1966
Obituary: Brian M. ElliottBrian M. Elliott, owner of Faught’s Blackfeet Trading Post in Browning for over 60 years, has passed away after a short battle with Leukemia.
Obituary: Robert "Bob" Edwin GraysonBorn on February 19, 1941, in Plentywood, Montana, Bob lived a life marked by kindness, humility, and creative generosity.
Obituary: James Brycen DeeseJames Brycen Deese was delivered at 39 weeks, weighing 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Though his arrival was unexpected, he was deeply loved and longed for from the very beginning
Shane Thomas JosephShane Thomas Joseph of Great Falls, 52 years old, passed away on Friday, May 9, 2025.
Obituary: Dennis Roy WillitsDennis Roy Willits was born in Great Falls to Russell and Eleanor (Hegland) Willits.
Obituary: Carmen Clair ZimmermanCarmen Clair Zimmerman, 79, of Great Falls, MT passed away at her home on February 17, 2025.
Obituary: Samuel Clayton AdkinsBorn to parents Everett and Gladys (Blackburn) Adkins on June 27th, 1958, in Everett, WA, grew up in Granite Falls WA
Obituary: John Henry FloerchingerBorn on July 17, 1960, in Conrad, Montana, John’s adventurous spirit led him on many unforgettable journeys throughout his life.
Obituary: Georgie Ann Curtiss GantherBorn on December 10, 1945, at Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, she was a radiant light in our lives, the daughter of George Ernest Curtiss and Nancy Ellen Price Curtiss
Obituary: Dennis James BrownDennis James Brown was born on 6 February 1942 in Roundup, Montana, to Alex and Marian Brown.
Obituary: John William MatsonBorn on July 29, 1944, in Provo, UT, John graduated from BYU High School in 1962, competing in football, track, and speech.
Obituary: Wayne AgeeBorn on January 15, 1940, in Choteau, Montana, and raised in the close-knit community of Dupuyer, Wayne graduated from Valier High School in 1958.
Obituary: Robert Bethuel IbarraRobert Bethuel Ibarra came to Montana in September 2015 to fulfill the dream in opening a Taqueria with his wife, Jamie and son, Xavier Ibarra.
Obituary: Ty SteinbachTy Steinbach, a rancher and lifetime resident of the Steinbach ranch near Wolf Creek, was born in Helena on February 28, 1961.
Obituary: Darlene Kay (Vraa) EllertsonDarlene Kay (Vraa) Ellertson passed away on April 21, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. She was born in Wolf Point, Montana on January 6, 1951, to Irene and Orrie Vraa.
Obituary: Geoffrey Dale HarcourtGeoffrey Dale Harcourt was born June 27, 1967, in Great Falls, Montana to Michael and Joyce (Woods) Harcourt.
Obituary: Janice Ethel TrainerBorn on January 6th, 1937, in Bottineau, ND, she was one of 10 children born to Orrin and Alma (Rudie) Nelson.
Obituary: Larry PhillipsLarry “Daddio” Phillips was born on November 6, 1956, in Detroit, MI, and passed away on April 17, 2025
Obituary: Austin Guinan JrAustin Guinan Jr, 76, of Montana, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2025. Born on November 22, 1948, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Austin Sr. and Georgia Guinan
Obituary: William "Bill" Eugene PedersenBill was born on April 18, 1936, in Great Falls, the son of Eddie Pedersen and Thelma Warehime Pedersen.
Obituary: Thomas R. WilfordThomas (Tom) Wilford, 89, passed away on April 27, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. He was born on November 14, 1935, in Orrville, Ohio.
Obituary: Louie DeBooJoseph Louis DeBoo, “Louie”, 92 of Valier, passed away on May 2, 2025, of natural causes.
Obituary: Blanche Elaine KravikBlanche was born on August 8, 1928, in Grand Forks, ND, the middle child of Bert and Nellie (Torgerson) Nygard.
Obituary: Shannon Leroy SorlieShannon Leroy Sorlie, 76, passed away on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Shannon was born on December 8, 1948, in Great Falls, Montana
Obituary: Willam Theodore CoffmanWilliam Theodore Coffman was born on November 23, 1946, to Allen and Mary Evelyn (Heun) Coffman in Conrad, Montana.
Obituary: Christine Mary DurbinChristine Mary Durbin was born on March 26, 1963, in Great Falls to Cecil and Barbara (Nelson) Durbin.
Obituary: Jean Mae McCaffertyJean Mae (Gillette) McCafferty was born on May 9, 1929, in Great Falls, MT, to Norman and Kay Gillette.
Obituary: Wanda Diane GordonWanda Diane Gordon peacefully passed away on April 18, 2025, at her home in Great Falls at the age of 66.
Obituary: Stephen WhiteStephen Craig White was born on August 1, 1946, to Walter and Lorraine (Harrington) White in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Dana Andrew LawlerA devoted father, brother, grandfather, and friend, Dana was deeply loved by his family and all who knew him.
Obituary: LeRoy JohnsonLars was born in Williston, ND, to Bert Johnson and Georgina “Hilda” Krabseth on November 24th, 1937
Obituary: Elsie Mae (Engen) LorenzBorn in Fairview, Montana, to Alf and Phyllis Engen, Elsie grew up in a close-knit family, full of love and lively adventures alongside her siblings
Obituary: Joseph W. MorrisJoseph W. Morris “Joe” 95 passed away April 11, 2025 in Great Falls Montana. He was born April 8, 1930 to Wayne and Justine (Gravell) Morris in Kalispell.
Obituary: Norbert Eugene JohnsonNorbert “Nobby” was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Tostin and Vida (Kingsbury) Johnson on April 28, 1931.
Obituary: Erma L. BledsoeErma Lou was born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania on May 18, 1954, to Robert and Marjorie “Marge” (née Williams) Oswald.
Obituary: Bruce Elliott TrustyBruce was born on December 29, 1964 in Great Falls, Montana to Charles and Kay Trusty. He was the first born of twin sons, arriving twelve minutes before his brother Brian.
Obituary: Patricia "Pat" Ann PontetPatricia Pontet, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and woman of unwavering faith, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.
Obituary: Chuck LorenzChuck enjoyed the outdoors fishing, camping, and hunting, and his highlight was getting a moose at age 86.
Obituary: Mary Ellen LarsonMary was born on February 24, 1952, in Choteau, MT, the first set of twins to John and Isabell (Morano) McLaughlin.