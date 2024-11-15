Recent Obituaries (November 15, 2024)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from Great Falls funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Obituary: Frank Louis BallFrank was the first child born to John E. Ball and Lois M. (Weber) Ball on January 27, 1941, in Great Falls, MT.
Obituary: Barbara Joyce (Parfinski) KalafatOn June 20th, 1940, Barbara was born to Walter and Rachel Parfinski of Niagara Falls, NY.
Obituary: Irene Helen (Gremaux) BuckBorn on August 15, 1931, in Lewistown, MT, Irene grew up surrounded by the love of her parents, Lena and Falconer
Obituary: B. Frank BushellB. Frank Bushell was born on October 5, 1942, in Thompson Falls, Montana
Obituary: Lois Joan (Nelson) LeachLois was born on February 3, 1926, in Willmar, MN and moved to Great Falls with her parents and 5 sisters in 1929.
Obituary: Berta Mae (Stuker) RanieriBerta (Berti) was born on March 12,1932 at home to John and Sophie Stuker by Zurich, MT.
Obituary: Vicki FlanaganVicki Flanagan, 67, of Fort Shaw, Montana, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2024, surrounded by her loving husband, Dan, and family.
Obituary: Ryan Michael MearsRyan Michael Mears, aged 63, of Monarch, Montana, passed away on November 9, 2024.
Obituary: Edgar "Eddie" MaessnerBorn on February 4, 1958, in Great Falls, to Edwin and Norma (King) Maessner, Eddie grew up in Great Falls
Obituary: Karl A. Fiske, Jr.Karl A. Fiske, Jr. was born on February 20, 1947, in Williston, ND to Karl A. Fiske, Sr. and June Fiske.
Obituary: Margery Jane (Carpenter) KuhnMargery Jane (Carpenter) Kuhn (Gma) was born on June 14, 1939, in Greeley, Colorado to Okly and Mildred Carpenter.
Obituary: Margaret Mabel Julie Ellis SwisherMargaret Ellis Swisher born July 6, 1939 to Sidney Ellis and Edith (Murton) Ellis in Norwich, England.
Obituary: Geraldine Marie (Ehlman) UeckerGerry was born on November 13, 1932, in Anaconda, Montana and was the 7th of 7 children born to James and Mary Keenan Ehlman.
Obituary: Dallas Louis DeCellesDallas was born in Hays, Montana to Matthew and Doris (Doney) DeCelles on January 4, 1956.
Obituary: William David KitchenWilliam “Bill” D. Kitchen passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2024. Bill was born on September 27, 1940 in Erie, PA.
Obituary: John Michael WalshJohn “John Boy” Michael Walsh, 61, a longtime resident of Great Falls, passed away unexpectedly in his home October 27, 2024
Obituary: Gerald "Jerry" Ray LinseGerald Ray Linse aka "Jerry" or "Linse" was born November 11, 1953 to Lyle Frederick Linse and Joanne Olivette Currie Linse.
Obituary: Rita Nellie PattersonRita was born on August 22, 1935, in Great Falls, Montana, to Francis and Catherine Reidy
Obituary: Gary Cyril LowryBorn on December 15th, 1935 in Spokane, Washington to Cyril and Verda Lowry, Gary was the oldest of 10 children.
Obituary: Judy BistodeauShe was born on May 18, 1940, in Great Falls, MT to parents, Fred and Beverly Couch.
Obituary: Kathy Ann AndersonKathy Ann Anderson, aged 68, passed away on October 28, 2024, at her home in Great Falls, MT.
Obituary: Beverly Rosemarie Willits HutchinsonBeverly was born in Great Falls, Montana on November 22, 1944, to Maxine Hortense Delphi Willits and James Thomas Willits.
Obituary: Keith Edward BakerOn October 23, 2024, Keith Baker, as our Momma used to ask of all her kids, left this world a better place than when he entered it
Obituary: Earlyne Adeline LassilaEarlyne was born and raised in Great Falls, leaving only after becoming a farmer’s wife in 1956, when she moved to the farm just a few miles east of Great Falls.
Obituary: Lorna Raye (Fortner) JohnsLorna Raye (Fortner) Johns passed away on October 27, 2024, at the age of 83 in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: John (Joe) Joseph TaylorJohn (Joe) Joseph Taylor passed away peacefully on October 26, 2024, at the age of 94.
Obituary: Namen Patrick PaulNamen Patrick Paul, aged 45, was born on November 22, 1978, in Helena, Montana.
Obituary: Rolfe Merlin SunwallRolfe Merlin Sunwall was born October 3, 1957, in Conrad, Montana.
Obituary: Thomas "Tom" George WinjumTom was born in Great Falls, MT, February 22, 1940, to Conrad and Virginia Winjum
Obituary: Bradley W. NimmickBradley W. Nimmick was born on March 5, 1947, in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Cheryll Lynn SmithCheryll Lynn (Jones) Smith was born on February 9, 1944 on Fort Knox, Louisville, Kentucky
Obituary: Bette Jo (Posey) WhiteBette Jo was born on May 7, 1951 in Great Falls, MT to Howard and Mickey (Mitchell) Posey.
Obituary: Sandra "Sandy" Kay RamsteadSandy was born in Kalispell, Montana on May 3, 1955, to Frances “Frankie” and Richard “Dick” Byrne.
Obituary: Debra "Debbie" Kaye VeltkampBorn in Bozeman, MT on February 10, 1960, to Robert and Charlene (Smith) Veltkamp, Debbie was raised in Belgrade, MT.
Obituary: Patricia Joan RobertsPatti was born in Michigan on March 25th, 1961, to Charles Francis Roberts & Martha Hazel Agnew.
Obituary: Norma Jean BurgessNorma was born on August 9, 1935 to Earl T. and Gladys E. (Powell) Marr in Yakima, Washington.
Obituary: Eugene "Gene" Ray WarehimeEugene “Gene” Ray Warehime, aged 63, of Belt, Montana passed away on October 22, 2024
Obituary: Ralph Clarence SpillerRalph was born in Belt, Montana on August 29, 1936 to Frank and Bessie Spiller.
Obituary: Donald Albert CoreyDonald Albert Corey passed away at the age of 81 years old on October 18th, 2024, in Great Falls, MT.
Obituary: Douglas Arnold JessDouglas Arnold Jess passed away on October 20th, 2024 in Great Falls, MT at the age of 70.