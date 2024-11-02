Recent Obituaries (November 2, 2024)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from Great Falls funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Recent Obituaries Posted On KRTV
Obituary: Namen Patrick PaulNamen Patrick Paul, aged 45, was born on November 22, 1978, in Helena, Montana.
Obituary: Rolfe Merlin SunwallRolfe Merlin Sunwall was born October 3, 1957, in Conrad, Montana.
Obituary: Thomas "Tom" George WinjumTom was born in Great Falls, MT, February 22, 1940, to Conrad and Virginia Winjum
Obituary: Bradley W. NimmickBradley W. Nimmick was born on March 5, 1947, in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Cheryll Lynn SmithCheryll Lynn (Jones) Smith was born on February 9, 1944 on Fort Knox, Louisville, Kentucky
Obituary: Bette Jo (Posey) WhiteBette Jo was born on May 7, 1951 in Great Falls, MT to Howard and Mickey (Mitchell) Posey.
Obituary: Sandra "Sandy" Kay RamsteadSandy was born in Kalispell, Montana on May 3, 1955, to Frances “Frankie” and Richard “Dick” Byrne.
Obituary: Debra "Debbie" Kaye VeltkampBorn in Bozeman, MT on February 10, 1960, to Robert and Charlene (Smith) Veltkamp, Debbie was raised in Belgrade, MT.
Obituary: Patricia Joan RobertsPatti was born in Michigan on March 25th, 1961, to Charles Francis Roberts & Martha Hazel Agnew.
Obituary: Norma Jean BurgessNorma was born on August 9, 1935 to Earl T. and Gladys E. (Powell) Marr in Yakima, Washington.
Obituary: Eugene "Gene" Ray WarehimeEugene “Gene” Ray Warehime, aged 63, of Belt, Montana passed away on October 22, 2024
Obituary: Ralph Clarence SpillerRalph was born in Belt, Montana on August 29, 1936 to Frank and Bessie Spiller.
Obituary: Donald Albert CoreyDonald Albert Corey passed away at the age of 81 years old on October 18th, 2024, in Great Falls, MT.
Obituary: Douglas Arnold JessDouglas Arnold Jess passed away on October 20th, 2024 in Great Falls, MT at the age of 70.
Obituary: Hugh EnloeHugh Enloe, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully on October 22, 2024, at his home in Monarch.
Obituary: Constance JohnsonShe was born in Great Falls on January 13,1936 to George and Elizabeth “Betty” (Hedrick) Lillegard.
Obituary: David Darryl BibbDavid Darryl Bibb was born in Topeka, Kansas on September 4, 1955, and passed away on October 19, 2024,
Corinne Johnke SquiresCorinne Johnke Squires of Great Falls passed away at Peace Hospice after a fall at her home.
Obituary: James Malcolm FosnotJames M. Fosnot, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and good friend, passed away at the age of 75
Obituary: Gary Francis HowardGary Francis Howard was born September 26th, 1947 to Arthur and Faye Howard in Waxahachie, Texas, the oldest of four children.
Obituary: John Matthew OjaJohn was born November 11, 1942, to Charles and Selma Oja, at the Deaconess Hospital in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Becky Lynne (Shaw) JohnsonGraduate of Franklin Elementary, West Middle School, and CMR High School, Becky’s outgoing nature always preceded her.
Obituary: William Allen HoracekWilliam was born November 30, 1956 in Lewistown, MT to Stephanie (Huculak) Horacek and stepfather, John Horacek.
Obituary: Curtis Bruce GreenfieldCurtis Bruce Greenfield passed away on October 16, 2024, surrounded by loved ones at Peace Hospice House.
Obituary: Scott N. LukkasonScott was born April 25, 1956, to Joe and Dai Lukkason in Great Falls.
Obituary: Jon Michael MarquisJon Michael (Mike) Marquis of Cascade, 69, was called home to heaven on October 18, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.
Obituary: Rose Marie PerimanShe was born in Fort Peck, Montana in 1937, during the construction of the dam, to Patrick and Rose McDonnell.
Obituary: Audrey Lois SteenAudrey was born October 19, 1941, in Sidney, Montana to Harry and Emma Sorensen Dombrosky.
Obituary: Delbert Edgar WhitsellDelbert E. Whitsell, aged 84, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on October 14, 2024.
Obituary: Jack Lee McFetridgeIt is with real sadness that we announce the passing of Jack Lee “Jack Mack” McFetridge on October 9, 2024
Obituary: Brian William LuschenatBrian William Luschenat, born on September 26, 1959, in Kenmore, NY, perished in a home fire on October 5, 2024.
Obituary: Carol Ann JonasCarol Ann Jonas, aged 90, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, due to natural causes and was with loved ones as she passed.
Obituary: Cathy GretchCathy Gretch, a former journalist, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at her home.
Obituary: Julianne "Julie" Preda FabregaJulianne “Julie” Fabrega (Preda) left this world in peace surrounded by her children on October 3, 2024.
Obituary: Velma Carolyn OaklandVelma Oakland, born June 30, 1932, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2024.
Obituary: Albert Lee CalkinAlbert Lee Calkin passed away on October 9, 2024, following complications from Parkinsons Disease at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Dallin Martel ChevalierDallin Martel Chevalier, born on January 3, 1992, in Tucson, Arizona, passed away on August 20, 2024
Obituary: Bryan Thomas Hovey Sr.Bryan enjoyed hunting, fishing, computer time, music, cooking, antique guns, history and reading.
Obituary: Daniel Bruce GrattonDaniel B. Gratton born on October 11, 1943 and raised in Kevin, Montana, passed away at his home in Manchester
Obituary: Louis CostantinoLouis was born on October 16, 1946 in San Diego, California to Charles Costantino and Mary Meeks.