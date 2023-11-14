Recipe: Augie's 'puppy safe' birthday cake!

One year ago, the best addition to my family was born. A bundle of golden fur, puppy breath, and a spirit that could outpace the Energizer Bunny.

His namesake comes from one of my baseball heroes, August Edmund "Augie" Garrido Jr. - The coach who holds the most wins in NCAA College Baseball history.

Garrido's lessons were taught to me at Butte Community College, through the wisdom of my Assistant Baseball Coach Jake Angelo. Garrido was best known for his leadership, charisma, and the ability to teach young men a "game of failure." What Coach Garrido and Coach Angelo taught me was that baseball wasn't a game of failure, it's a game of opportunity.

It translate to our lives.

Like most opportunities, it takes courage to embrace the outcome. No matter the result, our reaction to the outcome dictates what comes next.

It's how I look at my bond with my dog, Augie. We found each other in a time that was unfamiliar, sub-zero temperatures, a sudden change of living arrangements, and navigating the struggles that lie within. We've been there for each other as a team.

The teachings of Coach Garrido match up with what Augie and I have been through. On the baseball diamond, Garrido taught his players the value of living up to their potential as athletes and young men. Raising a puppy has tested my patience, it's seen great strides, and it's made me wonder, "why am I doing this to myself?"

One year later, looking back on the biggest investment of my life, the hard work of raising a puppy has paid off. We still have our setbacks, but we get through them together.

MTN News MTN's Ryan Gamboa's dog, Augie celebrates his 1st birthday!

Augie has been a shining light in my life. He's made my experience in Montana richer and we've made it through the darkest of days.

Garrido always taught his players the skills to push through adversity. As life brings forth challenges, as long as we have each other, there isn't much we can't accomplish.

Thank you to Coach Angelo for sharing the late Coach Garrido with me. His impact has rubbed on me in more ways than one. Coach Ang, you encompass the values that Augie lived each day.

Here is a link to read more on Coach Augie Garrido.

To others out there, find someone positive to lean on. With the winter and holiday season approaching — take care of each other. A dog may not be the right fit for some, but knowing that there is someone to come home to, who relies on you, and loves you unconditionally, is a debt that I'll never be able to repay.

Spoil your pet this holiday season with this "pet safe" cake!

MTN News Final Cake Product

Augie's "Puppy Safe" Birthday Cake

Ingredients:

1 Cup of flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/8 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup of natural peanut butter ( Do NOT use peanut butter with Xylitol)

1/2 cup of unsweetened apple sauce

1/2 cup of pumpkin puree (NOT canned pumpkin pie mix)

1 egg

Frosting:

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup peanut butter (same as above)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Farenheit.

Combine above ingredients into a bowl and mix together.

Mix frosting ingredients together evenly.

Pour cake batter into an 8" cake pan evenly.

Bake at 350 degrees F for 25-30 minutes.

Allow cake to cool.

Once the cake has cooled, add frosting if you wish.

Store cake in the fridge once finished.

Thank you to Love from the Oven for sharing the recipe!