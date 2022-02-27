Casting calls held for possible new TV show called 'Glacier'

MISSOULA — In an effort to create more Montana-based entertainment, a group of Treasure State actors and film creators is launching a new TV show called " Glacier ."

"It's going to be filmed in Montana," said Jared Broxterman, Montana Acting Studio & Casting co-founder. "It's going to be about Montana made by Montanans so that's what we're proud of is, you know, because we're from the state. And we know if you don't feel them here, most likely will know that you didn't film here. So in order to have a voice and be a little bit louder and be able to create a more stronger film community, let's let's make our own projects."

The family dramedy will highlight rangers in Glacier National Park.

With a Montana director and Montana cast and crew, creators hope the show will provide more film jobs in the region.

The group has applied for a Big Sky Film Grant and is still searching for funds to pay crew members.

If all goes as planned, they're anticipating a "Glacier" pilot episode to air within a year.

If you want to get involved in this all-around Montana endeavor, the crew will hold open casting calls in Kalispell at the Hampton Inn on Sunday.



