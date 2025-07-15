Replay: KRTV 5:30pm News - July 14, 2025

Watch the top news and weather report from the 5:30pm newscast on KRTV:

Ryan Van Nguyen has been charged with negligent homicide for the death of Jackson Molnar in Great Falls - click here to read more.

Home schooling numbers are on the rise in Big Sky Country. In 2024, there were an estimated 8,524 home schooled students which represented an increase of 725 students - click here for details.

Some Montana National Guard soldiers and airmen are now ready to respond to wildland fires if the governor needs them to, thanks to training at Fort Harrison - click here to read more.

Bannack, Montana's first territorial capital, will come alive this weekend for the annual Bannack Days celebration, a two-day event that showcases the history of early Montana. Click here for details.

