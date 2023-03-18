Reports of a large police presence near Valier

KRTV received several reports on Friday night of a large number of law enforcement officers in and around Valier and Lake Francis in Valier County.

The reports indicate that officers from Great Falls and possibly other agencies drove to the area, but there is no official word yet on what they were responding to.

One person said that she saw "about 20 police vehicles and now we just watched an armored vehicle pass us on the way" while she was in the vicinity of Valier, and "We are pretty sure we heard gun fire from the Valier gas station when we stopped to fill our gas tank."

Other messages received by KRTV:



What's the pursuit from Great Falls to Lake Francis about, so many officers headed out out there and the MRAP?

Is there a police situation at Lake Frances in Valier? My parents hear gunshots and see SWAT.

What's with SWAT going out towards Vaughn and Sun Prarie?

Sounds like a stand off in Valier, possibly related to the incident in Great Falls?

The last message is a reference to an investigation in the West Hill neighborhood on the far west side of Great Falls. The GFPD has not yet released any details about that incident, other than that it was a "serious incident" and that details would be released on Saturday.

At this point, we do not know if there is a connection between the West Hill investigation and the situation in/near Valier.

We will update you if we get more information.



