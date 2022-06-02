Watch
Road work safety reminder

Road work
Posted at 8:49 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 11:45:48-04

GREAT FALLS — Summertime is the hottest time for travel, and Coincidentally The prime Time for road work. While more people are on the road both traveling and working, this leaves a lot more room for construction zone accidents.

In 2021 according to the department of transportation Montana had 113 construction zone accidents, and 27 of them ended in injury.

Rich Hibl of MDT gives some advice to follow when approaching a road construction site.

  1. Slow down
  2. Pay attention to the road signs
  3. Respect and listen to the road workers
  4. Be considerate of those working on the road

Projects will be happening all over the state for a majority of the summer so slow down and be aware of your surroundings.

