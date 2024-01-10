Ryan and Maggie talk about flying foxes (video)

The San Antonio Zoo in Texas recently welcomed a group of flying foxes, marking their return to the zoo for the first time since the 1980s.

The zoo said in a news release that the animals - known as the Large Flying Fox or Malayan Flying Fox (Pteropus vampyrus) - will be making their new home at San Antonio Zoo after being relocated from Zoo Tampa.

The group consists of seven males and 11 females, each with unique names that reflect their individuality and charm.

Among the females are Stella, Esther, Ady, Penny, Leila, Rosa, Jasmine, Marla, Sweet Pea, Fern, and Snapdragon. The males are named Rufio, Bruce, Guapo, Homer, Count, Mickey, and Yoda.

Native to Southeast Asia, the Malayan Flying Fox is one of the largest bat species in the world, boasting an impressive wingspan of up to 5 ½ feet wide and an average weight of 2 pounds. These creatures play a crucial role as seed dispersers and pollinators of forest trees, feeding on flowers, nectar, and fruit, according to zoo staff.



TRENDING :