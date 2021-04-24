Search continues near Browning for missing 3-year old girl

(UPDATE, SATURDAY, 9:55 a.m.) The search continues for Arden Pepion as of Saturday morning. Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) is requesting that volunteer searchers sign in with Sgt. Vielle at the command post on Joe Show Road East just above TJ Show’s residence before searching. BLES explained that this is a coordinated effort and they need to maintain locations of all searchers.

They also cautioned that all searchers need to be aware of the weather conditions, terrain, and wild animals. Volunteer searchers must be at least 18 years old and sign waivers.

One of the volunteer searchers, who is not acting in any official capacity, shared on Facebook: "Helicopters were in the air, divers, drones, dogs, professional search teams. The area being shut down was important and totally understandable - the searchers ran into a bear, mountain lion, coyotes and other dangers of the area. We had people leave gates open with cattle, horses and buffalo in danger of getting on the road and causing an accident, which is also a added danger we don’t need at this time. The community support is amazing as well as everyone that jumped to donate their time and effort."

We will update you as we get more information.



(UPDATE, FRIDAY, 4:35 p.m.) The Montana Department has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Arden, at the request of the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services also asked that anyone with information about Arden, or anyone who has questions about the search, to call 406-845-8710, saying that they will "answer questions to the best of our ability."



(UPDATE, FRIDAY, 12:17 p.m.) Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says that it and several other law enforcement agencies are coordinating the search for Arden. They also said that they are thankful for the public’s assistance in the search, but at this time do not need additional search crews. A separate phone number will be posted later for the public to call into for more information. Joe Show East road is temporarily closed for through traffic.



(1st REPORT, FRIDAY 10:59 a.m.) Early Friday, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services ( BLES ) posted an "attempt to locate" message for three-year old Arden Pepion. The alert says that she was last seen on Thursday at about 7 p.m. in the vicinity of Joe Show East Road off of US Highway 89. Arden was last seen wearing a purple jacket with a a unicorn design on the front, a grey under-sweater, black leggings, and black boots with green trim.

Law enforcement officers, tribal leaders, and volunteers are searching the area, some on horseback and ATVs. James McNeely, public information officer for the Blackfeet Tribe, said in a news release: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family for a safe return of Arden as well as prayers for the safety of all our search and rescue teams who have been working very diligently during this time.

Anyone who has seen Arden or who has information about her location is asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000, or call 911. We will update you if we get more information.



NOTE: several people have asked why an AMBER Alert has not been issued. The reason is that there is no indication that Arden was abducted, which is the primary factor used to determine if an AMBER Alert is issued. Click here to learn more about AMBER Alerts.