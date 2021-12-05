House destroyed, several pets perish in Alberton fire

Crews have extinguished the house fire. The home is a total loss, displacing a family of xix. The American Red Cross is working with the family to meet immediate needs as the family lost everything in the fire.

The family narrowly escaped the fast-moving fire and several family pets - including three dogs, several cats, and a snake - were lost in the fire. Two ferrets were found in the basement alive but in critical condition.

FRFD crews rescued the ferrets and they were taken to the Pet Emergency Center in Missoula. The animals are currently receiving treatment for smoke inhalation and are receiving lifesaving care.

The family needs assistance with offsetting emergency veterinary care for Coco and Bean, those wishing to support the pet care costs can call the Pet Emergency Center at 406-829-9300.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.



(1st REPORT) Frenchtown Rural Fire department received a call just before midnight on Saturday, December 4, 2021, of a house fire on Adams Street in Alberton.

When response vehicles showed up, the house was fully engulfed in flames, and is a complete loss.

Everyone in the house made it out safely and were cleared by medical personnel at the scene.

According to a social media post, Missoula Rural Fire, Missoula Emergency Services and Mineral county Sheriff's Office also assisted in efforts.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

