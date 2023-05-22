Watch Now
Sheriff set to release information on situation in Sluice Boxes area

MTN NEWS
Sluice Boxes State Park
Posted at 12:46 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 14:58:12-04

We have received several reports of a search/rescue operation underway in the Sluice Box State Park area over the last 14 hours.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter has scheduled a news conference on Monday afternoon (May 22, 2023) to provide information about the situation.

Sluice Boxes State Park is located about 12 miles south of Belt just west of US Highway 89, between Armington Junction and Monarch.

We will have a reporter at the news conference and will update you when we get information.

Sluice Boxes State Park in Cascade County

