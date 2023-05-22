Sheriff set to release information on situation in Sluice Boxes area

We have received several reports of a search/rescue operation underway in the Sluice Box State Park area over the last 14 hours.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter has scheduled a news conference on Monday afternoon (May 22, 2023) to provide information about the situation.

Sluice Boxes State Park is located about 12 miles south of Belt just west of US Highway 89, between Armington Junction and Monarch.

We will have a reporter at the news conference and will update you when we get information.



