Smoke seen near Great Falls airport

A cloud of dark smoke can be seen at or near Great Falls International Airport.

At this point, we do not know the cause of the smoke.

The photo above was taken at about 10:25 a.m. on Monday.

There are several fire trucks in the vicinity of the Montana Air National Guard area.

We have a reporter heading to the scene and will update you when we get details.



(UPDATE, 11 a.m.) The smoke has dissipated, and there does not appear to be an active fire at this point.

TRENDING NOW

