Some Montanans are stranded in Mexico amidst cartel violence

MISSOULA — Some Montanans are stranded across parts of Mexico as the U.S. State Department continues its shelter-in-place order following violent cartel operations and government actions across several Mexican states.

Some Montana residents contacted MTN News about the developing situation on Sunday, seeking assistance getting home safely.

Among them is Rhiannon Briggs of Billings, who is vacationing in Puerto Vallarta. She says she witnessed hours of chaos after Mexican officials say special forces killed "El Mencho," the leader of a powerful cartel, over the weekend.

Billings woman stranded in Mexico after cartel leader killed

Briggs said what began as a vacation getaway quickly changed

The incident triggered fires and attacks on vehicles and buildings. Briggs says she has since been sheltering in her hotel room and is safe.

With flights to Puerto Vallarta canceled, Briggs says she and her group plan to stay put.

She said, "We got a little farther ahead and all of a sudden we started hearing gunshots, which we could only attest to was the cop trying to keep people away from the bus because nobody was really listening and cars were still driving by," Briggs said. "I was a little concerned at first, but the fact of all the locals and everything else and all of the other tourists around us, not really panicking, kind of just solidified that it didn't seem as bad as it could be."

Montanans stranded in Mexico amidst cartel violence, government operations

U.S. Senator Tim Sheehy's office confirmed they are assisting families impacted by the ongoing situation, which has left Americans unable to leave resort areas and other locations due to criminal activity and closures.

"My office is assisting several families impacted by the shelter-in-place order," Senator Sheehy stated. "I encourage Montanans impacted by the shelter in place in Mexico to contact my office at 406-782-2048 or casework@sheehy.senate.gov and a member of my team will be in touch with you."

The shelter-in-place order affects several tourist destinations, including Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Chapala in Jalisco State, as well as multiple other areas.

Airlines have canceled numerous flights, and some aircraft have turned around mid-flight due to the unrest that erupted after government forces killed a major cartel leader in Mexico.

The U.S. Embassy is monitoring the situation and advised Americans in affected areas to avoid crowds, stay aware of their surroundings and keep family informed of their location and safety.

