GREAT FALLS - There has been a sharp increase in recent weeks of spammers posting bogus comments on Facebook pages with what appear to be links to "terrible" or "graphic" video.

The comments are frequently posted on news articles about crime and crashes.

The bogus comments often contain a phrase such as "Terrible that this happened video" or "It's scary what happened" and include a link to a website.

Spammers count on people clicking the link due to natural but somewhat morbid curiosity.

The accompanying screenshot of the link includes phrasing that indicates the link contains "graphic video" of a car crash, shooting, or crime.

For example, an article posted on Facebook about Wednesday's tragic murder/suicide in Billings resulted in several spammers posting this:

Spammers are using bogus video links in comments

Another example from a news article this week included spam comments that said: "Police release video the incident caught on camera. Warning GRAFHIC CONTENT"

Spammers are using bogus video links in comments

In reality, the link will take a person to a website that includes spam and/or can infect a mobile device with malware, possibly compromising your online security.

Best advice: never click on a link whose address you are not familiar with - for example, in the cases above, the website "kve.so" - and don't click on links that purport to show you something "graphic" or "dramatic" or "terrible."

Another tip to avoid getting duped - watch for bad spelling, grammar, and/or syntax.

Also - don't click on links posted by someone whose name or account does not seem familiar.

Facebook provides this overview of keeping your account safe:

