Spectrum expands fiber broadband network to more than 1,200 homes and businesses in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — Spectrum is expanding its fiber broadband network to more than 1,200 homes and businesses in Cascade County, including the communities of Ulm and Vaughn.

Watch the video below:

More broadband service in Cascade County

Gov. Greg Gianforte joined company leaders Wednesday at Ag Processing Solutions in Great Falls for the announcement. The business is among those that will benefit from the expansion.

Spectrum bills itself as the number one rural internet provider in the country.

The $7.5 million project was funded in part by the Connect MT program, which was signed into law in 2021 to bring more connectivity to parts of the state. The program is also supported by American Rescue Plan Act money.

Andrew Bishop, owner of Ag Processing Solutions, said the expansion represents a technological leap for his business.

"Yeah, it helps us connect to the world. We have customers all across the country and all across the world, and being able to utilize high speed internet to be able to talk to people all throughout the country and all throughout the world on their time. It's huge. It's a really big deal for us and a really big deal for all the customers around here."

Gianforte said broadband expansion remains one of his administration's top priorities.

