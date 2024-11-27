GREAT FALLS — As temperatures drop in Great Falls, the demand for HVAC services is rising. Technicians are hard at work addressing heating emergencies, but there are steps homeowners can take to prevent major issues—and costly bills—this winter.

Staying warm: HVAC experts share winter tips

Emergency Services Take Priority

Kole Chartier, an HVAC technician with Kindred Plumbing, explained that during cold snaps, emergency calls take precedence. “Non-emergency issues get pushed off a little bit... because we like to get to those emergencies, you know, the people that don’t have heat,” he shared.

Simple DIY Fixes for Homeowners

Before calling a technician, there are a few basic troubleshooting steps homeowners can try:



Check thermostat batteries: Dead batteries can prevent your heating system from working.

Dead batteries can prevent your heating system from working. Inspect and change filters: Dirty filters can restrict airflow, causing system issues.

Dirty filters can restrict airflow, causing system issues. Check your breaker box: If the furnace stops working, a tripped breaker might be the culprit. Turning the breaker off and on could temporarily restore heat while waiting for professional help.

Chartier explained, “When we get [to a call], the first thing I like to do is make sure the thermostat is on and the batteries are working... Then, we go down to the furnace and check the filter. If it’s dirty, we recommend changing it.”

When to Call an Expert

For issues beyond these quick fixes, it’s best to rely on an HVAC technician. One common complaint is loud noises coming from the furnace, often a sign of a failing motor. “A lot of times, people wait until it fails to call us. But if you call us when it first starts, we can get there and fix the issue before you run out of heat,” Chartier advised.



In cases where parts need to be ordered, Kindred Plumbing provides temporary heaters to ensure families stay warm while repairs are completed.

Preventive Maintenance is Key

Chartier emphasized the importance of scheduling regular furnace maintenance before the cold season begins. “The best way to prevent furnace failure when it gets cold out is to call before and have us do a service,” he said. Common problems like dirty flame sensors and condensate backups are often addressed during these routine checkups.

24/7 Service for Emergencies

Kindred Plumbing and other local companies offer round-the-clock emergency services. “If you ever do have that emergency, we’d be more than happy to come out and get it handled that night,” Chartier reassured.

By staying proactive and addressing potential issues early, homeowners can keep their heating systems running efficiently all winter long.

To contact Kindred Plumbing call 406-761-8001.