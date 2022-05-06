Step back in time at this Augusta-area cabin

NEAR AUGUSTA — If you are searching for a rustic escape this summer, look no further. A preserved and historic 1800s cabin is available for rentals throughout the next several months and is just a stone's throw away from Great Falls and Helena.

Katie Clark and friends first located the cabin down the road from Augusta over in Gilman. A woman had been residing in the cabin and would walk down the road to Augusta to grab groceries and supplies.

Aside from some minor upkeep, the cabin has had a resident ever since it was built more than 120 years ago. It now sits on 50 acres of creekside property near Augusta.

“We brought this cabin down because we saw it as a piece of history, and we just wanted to preserve it,” Clark said. “While we were redoing everything, we actually saw 1898 stamped in the wood.”

Whatever your outdoor interest may be — this cabin has it. Rare birds, turtles, and even moose have been spotted on the property.

There are also kayaks and canoes to explore the creek and plenty of open sky for stargazers.

The cabin can house about two people and is pet-friendly. Click here for more details.

TRENDING ARTICLES

