Sub-zero temps in Montana: some schools open, others closed

GREAT FALLS — The arctic blast that has dropped temperatures below zero across Montana this week has caused some schools to cancel classes.

The Great Falls Public School District, however, is operating normally - but GFPS noted that students can be excused from attending class on Wednesday and Thursday.

GFPS said in a Facebook post : "Parents, you have the right and responsibility to make good attendance decisions for your children based on your individual circumstances. If you feel, due to the weather conditions, you don’t want to send your child to school, please call your child’s school and inform them you will be keeping your child home. The absence will be excused according to your request."

It's also business as usual in the Helena area, as Helena Public Schools announced that its schools - along with those in East Helena and Montana City - will remain open during the cold snap on Wednesday and Thursday.

In parts of western Montana, it's a different story, with numerous schools closed on Wednesday

Missoula County



Sunset Elementary School

Woodman School

Swan Valley Elementary School (open Wednesday, closed Thursday)

Sentinel High School (not weather related/roof issue)

Flathead County



Cayuse Prairie School District

Creston schools

Deer Park School District

Evergreen schools

Kalispell public schools

Pleasant Valley School

St. Matthew's Elementary School

Somers/Lakeside School District

West Valley School

Ravalli County



Florence-Carlton School District

Hamilton School District

Victor School District

Lake County



Ronan School District

Salish Kootenai College

Upper West Shore (Dayton Elementary School) - on remote learning next two days

Valley View Elementary - closed as of Dec. 21 for winter break.

Mineral County



Alberton Public Schools - open Dec. 21, CLOSED Dec. 22.

Lincoln County



Libby School District

Sanders County



Hot Springs School District

Thompson Falls Public Schools

In parts of southern Montana, the following schools are affected:

- Fromberg schools are closed Wednesday and Thursday.

- Broadview schools announced to parents there would be no school on Wednesday.

- Columbus Schools announced there would be no bus service Wednesday "due to the dangerous combination of low temperatures, wind, and snow."

- Hutley Project schools will be closed Wednesday.

- Roundup Public Schools: classes on Wednesday and Thursday canceled