Summertime boost for fruits and vegetables in WIC program

GREAT FALLS — The supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is offering temporary increased fruit and vegetable benefits to all participants.

The plan originally provided $9 per month for children under age five, and $11 a month for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. The temporary increase will put the benefit at $35 per month per eligible person.

The WIC program in Cascade County implemented the increase on June 1st, and it will run through September 30th. To be eligible, you must be pregnant or breastfeeding, or be the custodial parent or guardian (male or female) of a child or infant under the age of five and meet certain income criteria.

“These extra benefits are tremendous. We’re calling it our summer of fruits and veggies,” says Kate Monger, a WIC dietician in Billings.“We serve families within 185% of the federal poverty line, and we know there's families out there who could receive the benefits but aren’t.”

For more information, call the Cascade County WIC office at 406-868-6897 or 406-454-6953. You can also contact the Montana WIC office at 1-800-433-4298 or emailed at montanawicprogram@mt.gov.

You can also visit the federal WIC website for more information about the program.

The WIC website says that the following people may qualify:



Moms

Pregnant women

Dads

Grandparents

Foster parents

Step-parents

Guardians

Funding for the increase is coming from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.