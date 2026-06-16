In the heart of downtown Great Falls, the historic Baatz Building is nearing the finish line on a major transformation—one that not only preserves more than a century of local history but also provides much-needed housing for some of the community's most vulnerable residents.

Homeword and NeighborWorks Great Falls recently received approval of the Historic Preservation Certification for the Baatz Block Apartments, a milestone that confirms the project qualified for federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Tax credits help preserve Baatz Building in Great Falls while housing those in need

NeighborWorks Great Falls Executive Director Sherrie Arey said the tax credits played a critical role in making the restoration possible.

"Through this process, we were able to receive close to around $2 million that helped us provide funds for this beautiful historic building," Arey said.

According to Homeword, historic tax credit equity covered nearly 17 percent of the project's total development costs and more than 23 percent of construction costs. Those funds help offset the additional expense of restoring historic features rather than replacing them.

The preservation effort has focused on maintaining the building's historic character. Original features restored or preserved include the skylight above the main stairwell, pressed tin ceilings, historic wood windows, original storefront and prismatic glass windows, and the distinctive hallway door pattern that reflects the building's history as a hotel.

"When you look down the hallway, it is as close to 1913 as you can get," Arey said.

She added that preserving the building's character was a priority throughout the renovation. "Somebody could really walk in here and see some of that same charm and beauty from that original building still here, inside and outside.”

Built in 1913 as a 40-room hotel, the Baatz Building has been converted into 25 permanent supportive housing apartments. While some restoration work is still being completed, residents have already been moving into the building since October.

The development serves individuals and families experiencing homelessness or chronic homelessness. Through rental assistance and other subsidies, residents pay no more than 30 percent of their income toward rent while gaining access to supportive services, including medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare, as well as life-skills and financial literacy programs.

For resident Hope Whiteman, who moved into the apartments nearly a year ago, the housing has been life changing.

"For me, it's been great," she said.

Hope previously stayed at the Women's Shelter before receiving housing at the Baatz Block.

“I had been there for a little over a year. It was a blessing to be chosen to be able to live here," she said.

Neighborworks says the development addresses a growing need in the community.

"We saw with COVID, we had a lot of individuals really struggling with homelessness and finding safe, secure housing," Arey said. "When they get stable, they're able to get a job, they really get medical attention that they need."

Project leaders say the Baatz Block Apartments stand as both a successful historic preservation project and a long-term investment in addressing homelessness in Great Falls—giving new life to a century-old landmark while creating stability for residents who need it most.

