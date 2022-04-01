Tax deadline is approaching - but you can file an extension if needed

GREAT FALLS — There's just over two weeks left to get your taxes filed - the deadline is April 18, 2022.

If you can’t get your taxes done by the deadline, you’ll need to file an extension - that will give you an extra six months.

"That's just an extension for the paperwork. If they owe money, they should pay in with the extension the amount they owe, or an estimate at least of what they owe,” said Jerry Schmitz, a CPA with Douglas Wilson & Co. in Great Falls.

If you don’t file your paperwork within the six months, you will have penalties and interest assessed when you do file.



