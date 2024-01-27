Tax Help Montana offers free tax filing assistance

GREAT FALLS — Thanks to Rural Dynamics’ "Tax Help Montana’, filing your taxes does not have to be difficult. Anyone who makes less than $64,000 a year or is over 60 years old can come in for free help with their taxes.
“We are a free program,” said Adair Peach, Program Manager for Tax Help Montana. “We don't believe someone should have to go and pay two- to three-hundred dollars to get the money back that is theirs, which is their tax refund from the government.”
The service is filled with AmeriCorps volunteers and put together by Rural Dynamics, which describes itself as a financial empowerment organization.
“We help people with their financial needs, whether it's getting housing, security, whether they need help managing their money, whether they need help getting an accessible vehicle for someone with a disability,” Peach said, “We cover all those bases.”
While some may think that tax season is still a few months away, it is something that can be taken care of earlier rather than later. For Tax Help Montana, it is never too early to start planning.
“We're open January 26th through April 15th,” Peach said, “We get a lot of people right at the beginning and a lot of people right at the end. But we're open that whole time.”
In order to be as efficient as possible, Tax Help Montana has a list of items you need to bring with you to have your taxes filed.
“You need to bring photo IDs for taxpayers and your spouse needs to come with theirs as well if you're married,” Peach said, “We need Social Security numbers for everyone in the household and then all your income statement such as W-2s, 1099, and your Social Security statements, and then anything you want to use to get some deductions and credits.”
WHAT TO BRING
- All W-2 and 1099 Forms
- Picture ID for All Taxpayers
- Social Security Cards for All Family Members
- Childcare Provider's Tax ID Number
- Banking Information (Routing and Account numbers) for Direct Deposit
- 1095-A Health Insurance if Insured through the Marketplace
- Last Year's Tax Return
LOCATIONS
Great Falls
Great Falls Senior Center - 1004 Central Ave
In-Person and Drop Off/Pickup: Mondays & *Fridays - 11 AM to 4 PM
Drop Off/Pickup Only: Tuesdays - 11 AM to 4 PM
Opening Day January 26th / Closing Day April 15th
*Closed on March 29th
Great Falls Public Library - 301 2nd Ave N
Drop Off/Pickup Only: Wednesdays - 2 PM to 6:30 PM &
In-Person and Drop Off/Pickup, 10 AM to 4 PM on the following Saturdays:
February 3rd, 24th; March 16; April 6th
Opening Day January 31st / Closing Day March 10th
Ashland
St. Labre Youth and Family Services - 112 St Labre Campus Dr
Walk-In or Appointment, 9 AM to 3 PM on the following:
Monday: January 29th; February 5th, 12th; March 4th, 11th; April 1st, 8th
Tuesday: January 30th; February 6th, 13th; March 5th, 12th; April 2st, 9th
Wednesday: January 31st; February 7th, 14th; March 6th, 13th; April 3st, 10th
For appointments, call Susan at (406) 784-4521
Opening Day January 29th / Closing Day April 10th
Chester
Liberty County Senior Center - 618 Adams Ave E
Appointment Only: Tuesdays - 1 PM to 5 PM
Appointment Only: Wednesdays, Thursdays, & Fridays - 9 AM to 5 PM
For appointments, call Glenda at (406) 759-5254
Opening Day January 24th / Closing Day April 15th
Choteau
Choteau/Teton Public Library - 17 N Main Ave
In-Person, 12 PM to 5 PM on the following:
February 14th & March 20th
Cut Bank
Glacier County Library - 21 1st Ave SE
In-Person Only, 11 AM to 4 PM on the following:
February 21st
Hamilton
Ravalli County Federal Credit Union - 501 N 1st St
Appointment Only: Monday through Friday - 9 AM to 5:30 PM
For appointments, call (406) 363-4631
Opening Day February 1st / Closing Day April 12th
Havre
HRDC District 4 - 2229 5th Ave #108
In-Person Only, 11 AM to 4 PM on the following:
February 7th & March 6th
Helena
Helena College - 1115 North Roberts
In-Person Only, 11 AM to 4 PM on the following:
February 8th, March 7th, and March 28th
United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area (UWLCA) - 75 E Lyndale Ave
Drop Off/Pickup Only, Appointment Only: Monday through Friday - 9 AM to 4 PM
For appointments, call Melani at (406) 442-4360
Opening Day January 29th / Closing Day April 12th
Lame Deer
Chief Dull Knife College - 1 College Drive
In-Person and Drop Off/Pickup
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays - 9 AM to 4 PM
Opening Day January 30th / Closing Day April 11th
Lewistown
Fergus County Council on Aging (FCCOA) - 307 West Watson
In-Person Only, 11 AM to 4 PM on the following:
February 15th, February 29th, and March 21st
To get on list, call FCCOA at (406) 535-7486
Pablo
Salish Kootenai College (SKC) - 58138 US Hwy 93
Appointment Only
Fridays - 9 AM to 4 PM
For appointments, call the D’Arcy McNickle Public Library at SKC at (406) 275-4875
Opening Day February 2nd / Closing Day February 23rd
Rocky Boy / Box Elder
Chippewa Cree Senior Citizen Center - 111 Clinic Road
In-Person Only, 11 AM to 4 PM on the following:
February 28th & March 27th
Wolf Point
Great Northern Development Center - 233 Cascade Street
Drop Off/Pickup Only, Walk-In Only: Tuesday through Thursday - 12 PM to 4 PM
Opening Day January 30th / Closing Day April 9th
For more information, call Rural Dynamics at 406-454-5709 or click here.
