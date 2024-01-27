Tax Help Montana offers free tax filing assistance

GREAT FALLS — Thanks to Rural Dynamics’ "Tax Help Montana’, filing your taxes does not have to be difficult. Anyone who makes less than $64,000 a year or is over 60 years old can come in for free help with their taxes.

“We are a free program,” said Adair Peach, Program Manager for Tax Help Montana. “We don't believe someone should have to go and pay two- to three-hundred dollars to get the money back that is theirs, which is their tax refund from the government.”

The service is filled with AmeriCorps volunteers and put together by Rural Dynamics, which describes itself as a financial empowerment organization.

“We help people with their financial needs, whether it's getting housing, security, whether they need help managing their money, whether they need help getting an accessible vehicle for someone with a disability,” Peach said, “We cover all those bases.”

While some may think that tax season is still a few months away, it is something that can be taken care of earlier rather than later. For Tax Help Montana, it is never too early to start planning.

“We're open January 26th through April 15th,” Peach said, “We get a lot of people right at the beginning and a lot of people right at the end. But we're open that whole time.”

In order to be as efficient as possible, Tax Help Montana has a list of items you need to bring with you to have your taxes filed.

“You need to bring photo IDs for taxpayers and your spouse needs to come with theirs as well if you're married,” Peach said, “We need Social Security numbers for everyone in the household and then all your income statement such as W-2s, 1099, and your Social Security statements, and then anything you want to use to get some deductions and credits.”

WHAT TO BRING

All W-2 and 1099 Forms

Picture ID for All Taxpayers

Social Security Cards for All Family Members

Childcare Provider's Tax ID Number

Banking Information (Routing and Account numbers) for Direct Deposit

1095-A Health Insurance if Insured through the Marketplace

Last Year's Tax Return

LOCATIONS

Great Falls

Great Falls Senior Center - 1004 Central Ave

In-Person and Drop Off/Pickup: Mondays & *Fridays - 11 AM to 4 PM

Drop Off/Pickup Only: Tuesdays - 11 AM to 4 PM

Opening Day January 26th / Closing Day April 15th

*Closed on March 29th

Great Falls Public Library - 301 2nd Ave N

Drop Off/Pickup Only: Wednesdays - 2 PM to 6:30 PM &

In-Person and Drop Off/Pickup, 10 AM to 4 PM on the following Saturdays:

February 3rd, 24th; March 16; April 6th

Opening Day January 31st / Closing Day March 10th

Ashland

St. Labre Youth and Family Services - 112 St Labre Campus Dr

Walk-In or Appointment, 9 AM to 3 PM on the following:

Monday: January 29th; February 5th, 12th; March 4th, 11th; April 1st, 8th

Tuesday: January 30th; February 6th, 13th; March 5th, 12th; April 2st, 9th

Wednesday: January 31st; February 7th, 14th; March 6th, 13th; April 3st, 10th

For appointments, call Susan at (406) 784-4521

Opening Day January 29th / Closing Day April 10th

Chester

Liberty County Senior Center - 618 Adams Ave E

Appointment Only: Tuesdays - 1 PM to 5 PM

Appointment Only: Wednesdays, Thursdays, & Fridays - 9 AM to 5 PM

For appointments, call Glenda at (406) 759-5254

Opening Day January 24th / Closing Day April 15th

Choteau

Choteau/Teton Public Library - 17 N Main Ave

In-Person, 12 PM to 5 PM on the following:

February 14th & March 20th

Cut Bank

Glacier County Library - 21 1st Ave SE

In-Person Only, 11 AM to 4 PM on the following:

February 21st

Hamilton

Ravalli County Federal Credit Union - 501 N 1st St

Appointment Only: Monday through Friday - 9 AM to 5:30 PM

For appointments, call (406) 363-4631

Opening Day February 1st / Closing Day April 12th

Havre

HRDC District 4 - 2229 5th Ave #108

In-Person Only, 11 AM to 4 PM on the following:

February 7th & March 6th

Helena

Helena College - 1115 North Roberts

In-Person Only, 11 AM to 4 PM on the following:

February 8th, March 7th, and March 28th

United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area (UWLCA) - 75 E Lyndale Ave

Drop Off/Pickup Only, Appointment Only: Monday through Friday - 9 AM to 4 PM

For appointments, call Melani at (406) 442-4360

Opening Day January 29th / Closing Day April 12th

Lame Deer

Chief Dull Knife College - 1 College Drive

In-Person and Drop Off/Pickup

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays - 9 AM to 4 PM

Opening Day January 30th / Closing Day April 11th

Lewistown

Fergus County Council on Aging (FCCOA) - 307 West Watson

In-Person Only, 11 AM to 4 PM on the following:

February 15th, February 29th, and March 21st

To get on list, call FCCOA at (406) 535-7486

Pablo

Salish Kootenai College (SKC) - 58138 US Hwy 93

Appointment Only

Fridays - 9 AM to 4 PM

For appointments, call the D’Arcy McNickle Public Library at SKC at (406) 275-4875

Opening Day February 2nd / Closing Day February 23rd

Rocky Boy / Box Elder

Chippewa Cree Senior Citizen Center - 111 Clinic Road

In-Person Only, 11 AM to 4 PM on the following:

February 28th & March 27th

Wolf Point

Great Northern Development Center - 233 Cascade Street

Drop Off/Pickup Only, Walk-In Only: Tuesday through Thursday - 12 PM to 4 PM

Opening Day January 30th / Closing Day April 9th

For more information, call Rural Dynamics at 406-454-5709 or click here.