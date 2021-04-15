Tax preparers staying busy with just weeks left to file

GREAT FALLS — Tax preparers are busy helping people get their taxes done with just over a month to go before the filing deadline.

Normally April 15 is the filing deadline, but the IRS extended the deadline to May 17 this year.

Deffinbaugh Financial Services owner Dave Deffinbaugh said both the 2020 and 2021 tax seasons had been “interesting” because of the pandemic.

The biggest challenge for the 2021 season, Deffinbaugh said, is the tax code changes, like making unemployment non-taxable and eliminating the marketplace insurance penalty for people who make too much money.

"Both those things created quite a bit of anxiety amongst the clients, some of them trying to figure out 'Okay, how do we go about immediately amending the returns?' We don't have to. The IRS is going to take care of fixing whatever the ones were that were already filed,” Deffinbaugh said.

His advice if you hadn’t already filed your taxes as of Thursday was to file as quickly as possible, as there was still time to get your taxes done before the deadline.