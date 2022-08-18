'Thrifting' is becoming increasingly popular

Shopping at thrift and second-hand stores is becoming increasingly popular. On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 — which is National Thrift Store Day — reporter Lindsey Stenger visited the Goodwill store in Great Falls and talked with some self-described "avid thrifters" about why thrifting appeals to them.

Secondhand shopping is a booming industry. In the 2022 resale report by online consignment giant ThredUp and analytics firm Global Data, it found North America is leading the global secondhand market. It’s estimated to more than double by 2026, reaching $82 billion annually. That projected growth is eight times faster than the overall apparel market. The fastest growth is predicted to happen this year.



