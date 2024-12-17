GREAT FALLS — The holidays should be merry and bright. However, they can still bring their share of stress. Along with increased time with family, the holidays can bring grief, increased drinking, and even suicidal ideation.

Tips for coping with holiday season stress

Alluvion’s Director Of Behavioral Health Julie Trosper explains, “Because we are a walk in clinic, we get our call rate goes up a lot, we get a lot more crisis drop ins”

Trosper warns of the dangers of trying to “numb” these intense feelings with substances.

Trosper said, “That actually numbs the upper part of our brain. And so we go and we're in our limbic system, or our Lizard Brain. And that's all reactionary. It’s not logical, it’s not productive.”

If family is the issue, make sure to set boundaries for yourself. Also make sure to take time to grieve for lost loved ones rather than try to ignore the emotions.



Trosper said, “If we're going into being sad, if we're pushing ourselves not to feel sad, we actually dive into it deeper and get stuck there.”

All these feelings are compounded by the long dark days and cold weather, so make sure to take time for yourself. Don’t be afraid to reach out. If you’re still struggling, you can call or text 988 for the 24-hour hotline.

TrosPer said, “The hardest thing is picking up that phone, making the call. But we are all here to support you during this difficult time.”

A Thrivent survey shows that two-thirds of Americans are also having trouble with financial stressors.

Thrivent Financial Advisor Steve Blanchard said, “Prices have increased, inflation is a real thing. And so what we found from the survey is a lot of people are having trouble with rent and groceries.”

Blanchard suggests budgeting for the holidays, focusing on experiences vs tangible goods, putting a spending cap on holiday gifts, and disconnecting or unsubscribing from the social media barrages of the new best things.

Blanchard said, “Maybe there's, you know, like a $25 limit on a gift exchange, or doing just a gift exchange. Something that that's still fun and creates experiences but can help, you know, relieve the financial pressure."

Alluvion Behavioral Health Services can be found here.