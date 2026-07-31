GREAT FALLS — Great Falls is getting a higher education boost as Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine grows its Montana footprint with new programs, a new law school, and plans for additional campus space.

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Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine expands in Great Falls with law school, new campus land

The college welcomed its class of 2030 during a White Coat Ceremony Thursday. That same evening, university leaders held an open house to share updates on Touro's expanding presence in the Electric City.

Touro University President Alan Kadish said the institution has found a strong home in Montana.

"We've had a great experience over the past three years since we opened the med school in Montana," Kadish said.

Kadish outlined plans to grow beyond medicine, citing demand for a range of health and professional practitioners across the state.

"We believe that there's a need for a bunch of other practitioners in the state, and we're committed to trying to provide those in a careful way that promotes excellence. So that includes law students, nursing students, mental health counselors, physician assistants," Kadish said.

Wheels are already turning on a Touro law school in Great Falls. Touro University Law Center Dean Elena Langan said she had long pushed for the idea.

"I had been telling our provost, Dr. Salkin, for years when they opened the medical school here. I was like, I love Montana. Why don't we open a law school?" Langan said.

"And she ignored me until the governor came to her and said we could really use more lawyers," Langan said.

After working with the Great Falls Development Alliance, completing feasibility studies, and receiving American Bar Association approval, Touro is set to welcome its first class of law students in August of 2027.

Unlike most law schools, the Montana program will use a part-time model designed to accommodate students with busy schedules.

"The unique feature of it is that you're only in class that one day per week. That's the only requirement. You have to be in person. And we do it on Sundays because that's when most people are available," Langan said.

Langan said that single day of class runs from 8:30 in the morning until 6 in the evening. The rest of the coursework is completed independently throughout the week.

"The rest of the week, while you're doing other projects, you're doing your reading. You may be taking quizzes. You're doing that on your own time. So if you're up early in the morning, you can do it at 2 a.m. if you are somebody who's got time available during the day, you can do it in the middle of the day," Langan said.

Registration opens Sept 1.

To support its growing programs, Touro has already secured additional land near its current campus.

"We've already signed a contract for the Anderson property, which is 13.5 acres literally across the street, across 26th Street," Kadish said.

Kadish said the university is also negotiating for other nearby properties and working on additional collaborations. He acknowledged a need for more housing to support the growth and said announcements are coming soon.

"We hope to make some announcements very soon about new housing to help support the new industry and the new education, and it's going to change this place for the better," Kadish said.

Kadish, who now serves on the Great Falls Development Alliance board, said the community partnership is a key reason Touro is thriving at a time when many higher education institutions are struggling.

"Many higher education institutions aren't succeeding, but to grow with the partnership with Great Falls is doing great things in Montana and we expect it to continue," Kadish said.

