GREAT FALLS — The future of medicine was on display at Great Falls High Thursday as Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine held its annual White Coat ceremony.

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Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine welcomes 2030 class with annual white coat ceremony

The class of 2030 features over 140 future doctors, and they filed into Davidson Auditorium to hear words of wisdom from university leadership and medical professionals.

Family and friends gathered as they took the important next step in their medical professional journey, symbolized by getting their coveted white coat and stethoscopes.

Among the students is Lucas Mears from Belgrade. The aspiring orthopedic surgeon who did his undergraduate work at Montana State University is excited for the next stage.

“It's a big moment. Yeah, it's the beginning of a really long and rewarding career,” said Mears. “I'm hoping to be an orthopedic surgeon, but I'm sure I'll encounter a lot of new information here in the next couple of years. So, I'm not putting all of my eggs in one basket.”

Each student was given a personalized note of inspiration in the pocket of their white coat.